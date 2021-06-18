Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market | 2021 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2027

The rising demand for knowledge-based medical devices is driving the global “anesthesia information management systems market”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Intraoperative Mode, Preoperative Mode), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pain Management Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Comprehensive data management of the anesthesia information management system is a factor fueling demand and enabling growth of the global anesthesia information management system market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/anesthesia-information-management-systems-market-100848

Plexus Technology Group’s Innovative Anesthesia EMR Will Encourage Market Growth

Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a leading anesthesia information management system (AIMS) provider company, has revealed Anesthesia Touch™ a Plexus TG’s anesthesia EMR solution at ASA’s Conference. Anesthesia Touch™ offers practitioners a simple effective coding module with full access to CPT and ICD-10 with intersection to anesthesia information management system codes. The new system is expected to contribute to the global anesthesia information management systems growth owing to the preference to select codes at the time of care. Further, the partnerships of key players for cloud-based anesthesia information management system is also predicted to facilitate growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. For instance, AnesthesiaOS collaborated with Medac Inc., to offer seamless billing integration. Medical Information Records LCC is a maker of AnesthesiaOS, a cloud-based Anesthesia Information Management System. The aforementioned factors combined are expected to contribute to the anesthesia information management systems shares.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/anesthesia-information-management-systems-market-100848

Rising Emphasis On Comprehensive Data Management Will Enable Growth at Accelerated Pace

The increasing demand for knowledge-based medical devices along with rising awareness about the effectiveness of anesthesia information management system are key factors fostering the growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. Further, the increasing emphasis on anesthesia dosage and comprehensive data management are predicted to encourage anesthesia information management systems market growth. According to the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, an estimation of 75% of US academic anesthesiology departments are using anesthesia information management systems and is expected to rise to 84% by 2020. This trend will further create more growth opportunities for the anesthesia information management systems market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, the high cost of anesthesia management systems, high reported cases as well as failures in recording reported cases of wrong alerts and complex user experience are expected to hamper the global anesthesia information management systems growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anesthesia-information-management-systems-market-100848

Increasing Utilization of Decision Making Systems Will Enable Growth in North America

Geographically, the global anesthesia information management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global anesthesia information management systems market in 2018 and is predicted to lead during the forecast period. The rising demand for improved patient treatment database systems and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases leading to surgical procedures are factors supporting the growth in the region. In addition, rising emphasis on the utilization of data analytics and decision making systems in the healthcare sector, limitations on conventional anesthesia dosage tracking system, improved nurse education and improved healthcare facilities are some of the factors boosting the anesthesia information management systems growth in North America. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the growing need for real-time intraoperative medical systems. Furthermore, access to patient’s historical records and the need for precise recording systems are factors expected to further aid growth of the region.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global anesthesia information management systems market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cerner Corporation, DOCUSYS AE, Flexicare Medical Limited, Ambu A/S, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Surgical Information Systems, iMDsoft, Fukuda Denshi, Inc, and others.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Related Reports :

Immune Health Supplements Market

Immune Health Supplements Market Size

Immune Health Supplements Market Share

Immune Health Supplements Market Trends

Immune Health Supplements Market Growth

Immune Health Supplements Market Analysis

Immune Health Supplements Market Business Opportunities

Immune Health Supplements Market Key Players

Immune Health Supplements Market Demand

Immune Health Supplements Market Competitive Landscape

Immune Health Supplements Market Segments

Immune Health Supplements Market Overview

Immune Health Supplements Industry

Immune Health Supplements Market Stastistic

Immune Health Supplements Market Devlopment Strategy

Immune Health Supplements Market Future Growth

Immune Health Supplements Market Research Methodology

Immune Health Supplements Market Drivers

Immune Health Supplements Market Manufacturers

Immune Health Supplements Market Revenue

Immune Health Supplements Market Growth Analysis

Immune Health Supplements Market Search Analysis

Immune Health Supplements Market Condition

Immune Health Supplements Market Covid Effect

Immune Health Supplements Market CAGR Value

Immune Health Supplements Market Updates