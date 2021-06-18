Online Dating and Matchmaking Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Badoo, Eharmony, Jiayuan, Baihe, Grindr

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Online Dating and Matchmaking data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Badoo, Eharmony, Jiayuan, Baihe, Grindr, Love Group Global, Zhenai, PlentyofFish, OkCupid, Spark Networks, ProSiebenSat.1, IAC

Market Segment by Product Type:

Matchmaking, Social Dating, Adult Dating, Others

Market Segment by Application:

, Ordinary, LGBT

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Online Dating and Matchmaking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Online Dating and Matchmaking

1.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Product Scope

1.1.2 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Matchmaking

2.5 Social Dating

2.6 Adult Dating

2.7 Others 3 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Ordinary

3.5 LGBT 4 Online Dating and Matchmaking Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Online Dating and Matchmaking as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Online Dating and Matchmaking Market

4.4 Global Top Players Online Dating and Matchmaking Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Online Dating and Matchmaking Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Badoo

5.1.1 Badoo Profile

5.1.2 Badoo Main Business

5.1.3 Badoo Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Badoo Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Badoo Recent Developments

5.2 Eharmony

5.2.1 Eharmony Profile

5.2.2 Eharmony Main Business

5.2.3 Eharmony Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Eharmony Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Eharmony Recent Developments

5.3 Jiayuan

5.5.1 Jiayuan Profile

5.3.2 Jiayuan Main Business

5.3.3 Jiayuan Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Jiayuan Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Baihe Recent Developments

5.4 Baihe

5.4.1 Baihe Profile

5.4.2 Baihe Main Business

5.4.3 Baihe Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Baihe Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Baihe Recent Developments

5.5 Grindr

5.5.1 Grindr Profile

5.5.2 Grindr Main Business

5.5.3 Grindr Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Grindr Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Grindr Recent Developments

5.6 Love Group Global

5.6.1 Love Group Global Profile

5.6.2 Love Group Global Main Business

5.6.3 Love Group Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Love Group Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Love Group Global Recent Developments

5.7 Zhenai

5.7.1 Zhenai Profile

5.7.2 Zhenai Main Business

5.7.3 Zhenai Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Zhenai Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Zhenai Recent Developments

5.8 PlentyofFish

5.8.1 PlentyofFish Profile

5.8.2 PlentyofFish Main Business

5.8.3 PlentyofFish Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 PlentyofFish Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 PlentyofFish Recent Developments

5.9 OkCupid

5.9.1 OkCupid Profile

5.9.2 OkCupid Main Business

5.9.3 OkCupid Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 OkCupid Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 OkCupid Recent Developments

5.10 Spark Networks

5.10.1 Spark Networks Profile

5.10.2 Spark Networks Main Business

5.10.3 Spark Networks Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Spark Networks Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Spark Networks Recent Developments

5.11 ProSiebenSat.1

5.11.1 ProSiebenSat.1 Profile

5.11.2 ProSiebenSat.1 Main Business

5.11.3 ProSiebenSat.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ProSiebenSat.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 ProSiebenSat.1 Recent Developments

5.12 IAC

5.12.1 IAC Profile

5.12.2 IAC Main Business

5.12.3 IAC Online Dating and Matchmaking Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IAC Online Dating and Matchmaking Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 IAC Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Dynamics

11.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Industry Trends

11.2 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Drivers

11.3 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Challenges

11.4 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

