Veterinary Radiography Systems Market to Derive Growth from The Increasing Demand for Pet Adoption Around the World, says Fortune Business Insights

Increasing incidence of severe injuries is enabling growth in the global veterinary radiography systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Veterinary Radiography Systems Market” ,Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Digital X-Ray, Analog X-Ray), By Technology (Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography, Film-screen Radiography), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedic & Rheumatology, Nephrology), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Research Centers, Veterinary Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”Rising demand for veterinary diagnosis is likely to benefit the growth of the global veterinary radiography systems.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market.

Increasing Demand Forfor Veterinary Diagnosis To Improve Livestock Productivity Will Aid Expansion

Rising cases of severe injuries along with painful diseases, such as periodontal disease, arthritis and cancer in animals such as, dogs, cats and horses, as well as livestock animals such as cattle, swine, and others, is are expected to promote the growth of veterinary digital radiography equipment. According to the Equine Veterinary Journal, in 2017 the oro-dental disease has been seen more prominent in Egyptian horses. 45.3% of horses have the moderate oro-dental disease, and 8.4% were found to have the severe oro-dental disease. Further, the rising expenditure on pet insurance, animal health, is also encouraging the growth of the veterinary radiography systems revenue. In addition, the increasing demand for veterinary diagnosis, along with effective solutions to improve livestock productivity is likely to drive the global veterinary radiography systems market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the high cost associated with veterinary healthcare practice is a factor hampering the growth of the global veterinary radiography systems market.

Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Radiography Systems Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Toshiba Corporation

Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc.

Sedecal USA

Siemens AG

SOUND

UNIVERSAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions company)

MyVet Imaging Inc.

Launch of MYVET CT i3Ds Will Facilitate Growth

MyVet Imaging, a specialized veterinary digital imaging company unveiled a new Spiral Linear CT system which offers superior soft-tissue image contrast with the 3D reconstruction of soft tissue structures. The system can accommodate medium and large dogs; the elevating table facilitates animal positioning in the center of the bore to secure image acquisition.

This new system is likely to support the growth of the veterinary radiography systems market, owing to the superior soft-tissue image contrast with 3D reconstruction in the system. In addition, the launch of new systems by key players will further boost the global market. For instance, DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions company), announced the launch of DRE STATIONARY DR X-RAY SYSTEM, that provides veterinarians with a complete interface to capture robust images.

Increasing demand for Pet Adoption Will Stimulate Growth in North America

Geographically, the global veterinary radiography systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the veterinary radiography systems market in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the adoption of pet animals in the region.

The rising demand for veterinary equipment and rising animal health expenditure is also propelling growth in the region. Further, the growing focus on the betterment of veterinary services and research centers are expected to further boost the market. Asia Pacific market is projected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness related to animal health among the population along with initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the animals.

Additionally, rising veterinary healthcare expenditures in emerging nations such as India and China are contributing positively to the growth of veterinary radiography systems market in the Asia pacific.

Segmentation:

By Product

Digital X-Ray

Analog X-Ray

By Technology

Digital Radiography

Computed Radiography

Film-screen Radiography

By Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Orthopedic & Rheumatology

Nephrology

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Research Centers

Veterinary Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

