Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Research Report 2021

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Orthophthalic
- Isophthalic
- Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
- Others
Segment by Application
- Construction Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Shipbuilding Industry
- Other
By Company
- Ashland
- DSM
- Polynt-Reichhold
- AOC
- U-Pica
- Japan Composite
- Yabang
- Tianhe Resin
- Changzhou Fangxin
- Zhaoqing Futian
- Jiangsu Fullmark
- Changzhou Huari
- Zeyuan Chemical
- Guangdong Huaxun
- Luxchem Polymer Industries
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
1.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Orthophthalic
1.2.3 Isophthalic
1.2.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
