Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Research Report 2021

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Segment by Type

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Others

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other

By Company

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

1.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Orthophthalic

1.2.3 Isophthalic

1.2.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

