June 2021 Report on Global Yoga Mat Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Market Overview

The global Yoga Mat market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2038.3 million by 2025, from USD 1480.3 million in 2019.

The Yoga Mat market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Yoga Mat market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Yoga Mat market has been segmented into PVC yoga mats, Rubber yoga mats, TPE yoga mats, Other yoga mats, etc.

By Application, Yoga Mat has been segmented into Household, Yoga club, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Yoga Mat market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Yoga Mat markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Yoga Mat market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Yoga Mat market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Yoga Mat markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Yoga Mat Market Share Analysis

Yoga Mat competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Yoga Mat sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Yoga Mat sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Yoga Mat are: Lululemon, Kharma Khare, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, Manduka PROlite, HATHAYOGA, Jade Yoga, Yogabum, Gaiam, Easyoga, PrAna Revolutionary, Hosa, Khataland, Copeactive, Aerolite, JiangXi Lveten Plastic, Microcell Composite, Keep well, Aurorae, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, Yogarugs, Barefoot Yoga, Liforme, Starlight Yoga, Bean Products, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Yoga Mat market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Yoga Mat product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Yoga Mat, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Yoga Mat in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Yoga Mat competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Yoga Mat breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Yoga Mat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Yoga Mat sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Yoga Mat Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 PVC yoga mats

1.2.3 Rubber yoga mats

1.2.4 TPE yoga mats

1.2.5 Other yoga mats

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Yoga Mat Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Yoga club

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Yoga Mat Market

1.4.1 Global Yoga Mat Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lululemon

2.1.1 Lululemon Details

2.1.2 Lululemon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Lululemon SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Lululemon Product and Services

2.1.5 Lululemon Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kharma Khare

2.2.1 Kharma Khare Details

2.2.2 Kharma Khare Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kharma Khare SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kharma Khare Product and Services

2.2.5 Kharma Khare Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

2.3.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Details

2.3.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Product and Services

2.3.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Manduka PROlite

2.4.1 Manduka PROlite Details

2.4.2 Manduka PROlite Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Manduka PROlite SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Manduka PROlite Product and Services

2.4.5 Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 HATHAYOGA

2.5.1 HATHAYOGA Details

2.5.2 HATHAYOGA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 HATHAYOGA SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 HATHAYOGA Product and Services

2.5.5 HATHAYOGA Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Jade Yoga

2.6.1 Jade Yoga Details

2.6.2 Jade Yoga Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Jade Yoga SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Jade Yoga Product and Services

2.6.5 Jade Yoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Yogabum

2.7.1 Yogabum Details

2.7.2 Yogabum Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Yogabum SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Yogabum Product and Services

2.7.5 Yogabum Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Gaiam, Easyoga

2.8.1 Gaiam, Easyoga Details

2.8.2 Gaiam, Easyoga Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Gaiam, Easyoga SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Gaiam, Easyoga Product and Services

2.8.5 Gaiam, Easyoga Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 PrAna Revolutionary

2.9.1 PrAna Revolutionary Details

2.9.2 PrAna Revolutionary Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 PrAna Revolutionary SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 PrAna Revolutionary Product and Services

2.9.5 PrAna Revolutionary Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Hosa

2.10.1 Hosa Details

2.10.2 Hosa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Hosa SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Hosa Product and Services

2.10.5 Hosa Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Khataland

2.11.1 Khataland Details

2.11.2 Khataland Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Khataland SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Khataland Product and Services

2.11.5 Khataland Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Copeactive

2.12.1 Copeactive Details

2.12.2 Copeactive Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Copeactive SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Copeactive Product and Services

2.12.5 Copeactive Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Aerolite

2.13.1 Aerolite Details

2.13.2 Aerolite Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Aerolite SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Aerolite Product and Services

2.13.5 Aerolite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 JiangXi Lveten Plastic

2.14.1 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Details

2.14.2 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 JiangXi Lveten Plastic SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Product and Services

2.14.5 JiangXi Lveten Plastic Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Microcell Composite

2.15.1 Microcell Composite Details

2.15.2 Microcell Composite Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Microcell Composite SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Microcell Composite Product and Services

2.15.5 Microcell Composite Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Keep well

2.16.1 Keep well Details

2.16.2 Keep well Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Keep well SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Keep well Product and Services

2.16.5 Keep well Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Aurorae

2.17.1 Aurorae Details

2.17.2 Aurorae Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Aurorae SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Aurorae Product and Services

2.17.5 Aurorae Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann

2.18.1 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Details

2.18.2 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Product and Services

2.18.5 Yogasana, A. Kolckmann Yoga Mat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Yogarugs

2.19.1 Yogarugs Details

2.19.2 Yogarugs Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Yogarugs SWOT Analysis

….CONTINUED

