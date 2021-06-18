June 2021 Report on Global Same-day Delivery Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Market Overview

The global Same-day Delivery market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 47.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 37100 million by 2025, from USD 7765.1 million in 2019.

The Same-day Delivery market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Same-day Delivery market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Same-day Delivery market has been segmented into B2B, B2C, etc.

By Application, Same-day Delivery has been segmented into Food, Consumer, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Same-day Delivery market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Same-day Delivery markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Same-day Delivery market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Same-day Delivery market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Same-day Delivery markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Same-day Delivery Market Share Analysis

Same-day Delivery competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Same-day Delivery sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Same-day Delivery sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Same-day Delivery are: A-1 Express, Aramex, TForce Final Mile, DHL, American Expediting, FedEx, Express Courier, USA Couriers, UPS, Deliv, Prestige Delivery, LaserShip, CitySprint, Power Link Delivery, Parcelforce Worldwide, NAPAREX, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Same-day Delivery market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Same-day Delivery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Same-day Delivery

1.2 Classification of Same-day Delivery by Type

1.2.1 Global Same-day Delivery Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Same-day Delivery Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 B2B

1.2.4 B2C

1.3 Global Same-day Delivery Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Same-day Delivery Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Consumer

1.4 Global Same-day Delivery Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Same-day Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Same-day Delivery (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Same-day Delivery Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Same-day Delivery Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Same-day Delivery Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Same-day Delivery Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Same-day Delivery Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 A-1 Express

2.1.1 A-1 Express Details

2.1.2 A-1 Express Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 A-1 Express SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 A-1 Express Product and Services

2.1.5 A-1 Express Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Aramex

2.2.1 Aramex Details

2.2.2 Aramex Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Aramex SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Aramex Product and Services

2.2.5 Aramex Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 TForce Final Mile

2.3.1 TForce Final Mile Details

2.3.2 TForce Final Mile Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 TForce Final Mile SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 TForce Final Mile Product and Services

2.3.5 TForce Final Mile Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DHL

2.4.1 DHL Details

2.4.2 DHL Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 DHL SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DHL Product and Services

2.4.5 DHL Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 American Expediting

2.5.1 American Expediting Details

2.5.2 American Expediting Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 American Expediting SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 American Expediting Product and Services

2.5.5 American Expediting Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 FedEx

2.6.1 FedEx Details

2.6.2 FedEx Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 FedEx SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 FedEx Product and Services

2.6.5 FedEx Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Express Courier

2.7.1 Express Courier Details

2.7.2 Express Courier Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Express Courier SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Express Courier Product and Services

2.7.5 Express Courier Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 USA Couriers

2.8.1 USA Couriers Details

2.8.2 USA Couriers Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 USA Couriers SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 USA Couriers Product and Services

2.8.5 USA Couriers Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 UPS

2.9.1 UPS Details

2.9.2 UPS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 UPS SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 UPS Product and Services

2.9.5 UPS Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Deliv

2.10.1 Deliv Details

2.10.2 Deliv Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Deliv SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Deliv Product and Services

2.10.5 Deliv Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Prestige Delivery

2.11.1 Prestige Delivery Details

2.11.2 Prestige Delivery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Prestige Delivery SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Prestige Delivery Product and Services

2.11.5 Prestige Delivery Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 LaserShip

2.12.1 LaserShip Details

2.12.2 LaserShip Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 LaserShip SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 LaserShip Product and Services

2.12.5 LaserShip Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 CitySprint

2.13.1 CitySprint Details

2.13.2 CitySprint Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 CitySprint SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 CitySprint Product and Services

2.13.5 CitySprint Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Power Link Delivery

2.14.1 Power Link Delivery Details

2.14.2 Power Link Delivery Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Power Link Delivery SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Power Link Delivery Product and Services

2.14.5 Power Link Delivery Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Parcelforce Worldwide

2.15.1 Parcelforce Worldwide Details

2.15.2 Parcelforce Worldwide Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Parcelforce Worldwide SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Parcelforce Worldwide Product and Services

2.15.5 Parcelforce Worldwide Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 NAPAREX

2.16.1 NAPAREX Details

2.16.2 NAPAREX Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 NAPAREX SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 NAPAREX Product and Services

2.16.5 NAPAREX Same-day Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Same-day Delivery Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Same-day Delivery Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Same-day Delivery Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Same-day Delivery Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Same-day Delivery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Same-day Delivery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Same-day Delivery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Same-day Delivery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Same-day Delivery Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….CONTINUED

