Global Satellite Based Earth Observation Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

“Satellite Based Earth Observation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Satellite Based Earth Observation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244591

Key Market Trends:

Big Data to Drive the Market Growth

– The satellite based earth observation market is in an expanding state today and is expected to boom over the next coming years owing to the recent technological breakthroughs regarding data collection and storage. There is an increasing availability of high-quality earth observation data, both in terms of variety and quality of resolution.

– The increasing growth of the market is also due to the global recognition of EO as an important tool to tackle the important challenges of the 21st century such as climate change, resources management or disaster mitigation.

– EO satellites provide vital information regarding societal challenges and industrial activities in multiple end-users, such as agriculture, change detection, meteorology, etc.

– Business opportunities are arising from the increased number of satellites being launched every year and the massive amount of data they provide. Globally, natural resources management, engineering, infrastructures, and defense are expected to be the main application areas supporting growth in Big Data in EO.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America, consists of a good number of players that have emerged primarily with the increase of digitalization and sales of mobile gadgets and portable equipment in the region.

– The rise in the demand for data, technological improvement, the emergence of high-resolution data, awareness and sales of satellite based products, and an increase of consumer-oriented products, for instance, Google Earth which is a navigation software which uses real-time satellite data to give traffic details has been a driver for the market in recent times.

– With the technological advancements in sensing and imaging technologies in the past years, the creation of advanced observation satellites for monitoring purposes has been increasing in the North American region thus, driving growth in the market.

Market Overview:

The satellite based earth observation market is expected to register a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2019-2024). With the huge number of research and technological advancements going on in the market including big data, the utilization of the data generated and the activities in the industry are expected to increase, thereby, driving the market growth.

– Satellite observation from the orbit enables a differentiated set of options to monitor our planet from different angles, which can enhance the exploitation and management of the resources currently present on Earth.

– Enhancement of equipment for geographical information and image processing has led to broad improvisation in performance and reduction of the price of the tools being used, owing to which the adoption rate is increasing, thereby, fueling the market.

– However, despite many advantages offered through the data collected and value-added services from Earth observation, the presence of open data from various countries like EOSDIS from the US, Copernicus from , etc. is likely to act as a strong challenge to the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Airbus Defense and Space

Satcom Technologies

GeoOptics Inc.

ImageSat International NV

MDA Corp.

Planet Labs Inc.

PlanetIQ LLC

UrtheCast Corp.