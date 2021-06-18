Global Rich Communication Services Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Rich Communication Services market” and its expanding nature. The Rich Communication Services market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Rich Communication Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Rich Communication Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Rich Communication Services market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

VoLTE to Witness Highest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The biggest factors driving the growth of VoLTE services will be from operators reducing costs and increases capacity of operators by moving voice calls from 3G and 4G networks to the 5G VoLTE network.

– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the use of smartphones would increase multifold, growing the demand for the latest models to raise the bar continuously facilitating the growth for rich communication services.

– Organizations are heavily investing in mitigation of interoperability issues that network operators face. For instance, in 2016, TIM and Vodafone Plc rolled out tests to ensure open, interoperable standards to maximize ease of use and offer the best services in the market.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– In North America, RCS is gaining traction as the default messaging client, coupled with VoLTE to share the IMS stack that enhances the efficiency of the devices, network and simplifies the deployment of RCS services.

– VoLTE calls in this region make up 80% of all voice calls on the T-Mobile US network. The smartphone market in the stands 1444 million units in 2017 according to Consumer Technology Association.

– The strong financial position of North America has enabled organizations to invest in advanced solutions and technologies. The US is leading the charge with the rollout of the first 5G commercial networks. in 2018, trials took place in every major market worldwide with Verizon’s announced plans to launch a 5G handset in early 2019.

– In 2018, at Mobile World Congress Americas, Redbox Leverages RCS at Google’s Innovation City Booth. This is indicative of business adopting RCS as a way ahead for personalized marketing.

