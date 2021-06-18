Global RFID Market in Healthcare Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

“RFID Market in Healthcare Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. RFID Market in Healthcare market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Asset Tracking Using RFID Holds a Significant Market Share Among All Other Applications

– Manually managing hospital assets, which include medical equipment, surgical equipment, data charts, etc., becomes tedious, especially during emergencies.

– Moreover, according to the World Health Organization estimates, one million people die each year from counterfeit medicines.

– Therefore, with RFID asset tracking solutions, hospitals are able to save significant time and even costs, as they are able to curb theft and loses to a significant extent.

– North America leads when it comes to the highest number of counterfeits concerning pharmaceuticals, followed by Asia.

North America to Witness the Fastest Growth.

– Most physicians in North America believe that digital health has robust potential in terms of improving patient care, and are actively adopting digital solutions in their practices.

– The North York General Hospital is the first hospital in Canada to leverage RFID medication management solution, to enhance accuracy and efficiency within its pharmacy operations

– Furthermore, in June 2018, Fujitsu Frontech North America (FFNA) released one of the smallest laundry tags on the market with built-in RFID technology. The size is at 6 to 7 millimeters in width. The use of RFID by the health-care markets has grown fast enough in this region that it is putting pressure on manufacturers to insert RFID tags into their products before shipping them to customers

– Therefore, digital health technology expansion coupled with distinguished players such as Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Allflex USA Inc., Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc. investing in RFID technology, is driving the market growth in the region.

Market Overview:

The RFID market in healthcare is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.8%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– Growing stringency in the pharmaceutical sector with regard to medicine labeling is the major driver for the introduction of RFID in this market. Manufacturers operating in the an Union add unique identification numbers to the outer packaging of all prescription drugs and equip containers with tamperproof seals starting February 2019.

– The stricter government policy in quality assurance in the healthcare sector indirectly assists the RFID market and creates an opportunity for the new entrants in the market. For instance, the government of released the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 to serve as a guiding document for the policymakers in the achievement of India’s national goals and international commitments. The capital requirements are moderate, making it competitive for the businesses to quit easily.

