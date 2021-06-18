Global Retail Cloud Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Retail Cloud market” and its expanding nature. The Retail Cloud market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Retail Cloud market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Retail Cloud market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Retail Cloud market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Retail Cloud Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Retail Cloud market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

WorkForce Management to Hold Significant Growth

– Retail cloud workforce management applications are evolving due to the high demand for consumer-grade technology and retailer interest in advanced intelligent automation to empower the digital business.

– Various companies are investing in retail workforce management, which has opened a door for endless opportunities to maximize retail operations by eliminating administrative tasks and collecting more profitable data. This allows the workforce to place more focus on sales and in-store operations, ultimately, by providing end users with the best shopping experience.

– For instance, in October 2018, H&M partnered with Convo for workforce management, to educate and connect H&M workers by using Convo’s platform that offers task management and chat apps techniques. This retail social collaboration platform provides additional social media feed, like an option that allows workers to connect in real time.

– Retail cloud workforce management further helps reduce the churn and meet expectations for shorter waiting periods and first-contact resolution. Different workforce management software provides different valuable insights to staff the right number of agents with the appropriate skill sets for rapid resolutions.

North America to Hold Major Share

– North America is one of the largest markets for the retail cloud. The huge market in the region is attributed to the rapid shift of the retailers toward e-commerce industry.

– The retail market in North America is growing at a fast pace, with retail trade, accounting for more than 10% of the GDP in both the and Canada. The retail market in North America is one of the biggest with Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, The Home Depot, and Target having their origins from this region.

– Online shopping is growing in the region with more and more retailers opting to sell/offer their products through online mediums. To sustain the intense competition in the industry, many of the retailers are seeking to provide a personalized experience, for which they are employing retail analytics.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of connected retail market providers, which are anticipated to drive the market in the region. Some of the players in the market of the segment are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Google.

