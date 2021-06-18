Global Point of Sale Terminals Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Point of Sale Terminals market” and its expanding nature. The Point of Sale Terminals market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TOC of Point of Sale Terminals Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Point of Sale Terminals market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Ease of Use and Increased Efficiency Driving the Growth of Point of Sale Terminals Market

– Point-of-sale systems have emerged as a reliable alternative to traditional cash registry systems. These systems give merchants multiple capabilities, such as tracking of sales, faster checkouts, easy forwarding of orders, monitoring the inventory, secure payments, etc.

– These features enable merchants to increase productivity, and subsequently, sales. The new generation systems need minimal interaction from a technician to install the systems, as these devices with plug-and-play capabilities are being deployed with most of the pre-installed software components.

– This eliminates the hassles of setting up the system for users and thus makes it easy for small and medium merchants to adopt these systems. Thus, the ease of use offered by the systems and increased efficiency are driving the growth of these systems across the globe.

– Moreover, debit card, credit card, and e-wallet will completely change the dynamics of POS payment in the subsequent year replacing the cash payment at POS terminals. This is due to a surge in online payments, and growing adaption among people.

North America to Dominate the Point of Sale Terminals Market

– North America is the largest segment of the market studied. The significant share of the region can be primarily attributed to the adoption of POS terminals across various industries, particularly retail, entertainment, and healthcare.

– The is a major segment in the global and North American POS terminal markets. For several years, various types of POS terminals are being used in outlets in the country, thus boosting the need for replacement with updated technologies.

– The emergence of POS terminals would go a long way in bolstering the regional market. The increased competitiveness among the vendors and manufacturers is expected to bring about interesting growth prospects in the world of automation.

– North America is coveted for its consumer spending power and will continue to present a highly competitive and lucrative market.

Study objectives of Point of Sale Terminals Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Point of Sale Terminals market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Point of Sale Terminals market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Point of Sale Terminals market trends that influence the global Point of Sale Terminals market

Detailed TOC of Point of Sale Terminals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Ease of Use and Increased Efficiency

4.3.2 High Returns on Investments

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rising Security Concerns

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Growth of MPOS Systems in Developing Economies

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Fixed Point-of-sale Terminals

5.2.2 Mobile Point-of-sale Terminals

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Entertainment

5.3.2 Hospitality

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Retail

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.3 VeriFone System Inc. (Francisco Partners)

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Inc.

6.1.5 MICROS Systems Inc. (Oracle)

6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.7 Ingenico SA

6.1.8 NEC Corporation

6.1.9 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.10 PAX Technology

6.1.11 Dell Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

