Global Optical Transport Network Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

“Optical Transport Network Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Optical Transport Network market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244770

Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecom Industry to Drive the Optical Transport Network Market

– The wireless infrastructure market is evolving at a higher rate and thus the 5G is also evolving. 5G mobile network technologies offer the potential of 30 to 50 times faster speeds than 4G.

– Cisco forecasted that by the average smartphone will generate 11 GB of traffic per month by 2022, which is more than a four and a half-fold increase over the 2017 average of 2 GB per month. The increase in mobile traffic will create a huge opportunity for optical transport network market.

– Further, the performance improvements offered by 5G are considered a key element in the expansion of the Internet of Things. Entirely new applications including virtual/augmented reality and autonomous vehicle management will require the speed and reliability promised by 5G.

– Moreover, the emerging cloud architecture with its software-centric network paradigm also presents opportunities for telecom vendors and service providers to evolve innovative products and services that can contribute to the overall growth of the global telecom industry.

– Together these changes will put greater demands on the mobile data transport network and have a positive impact on the optical network architecture to better accommodate these requirements.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific is becoming a manufacturing hub for most of the companies due to the presence of cheap labors and high penetration rate of Industry 4.0 movement. This is supported by the governments in Asian countries who are very involved in helping new industries develop proactively support this development. For example, “Made in China 2025” is an initiative to comprehensively upgrade Chinese industry to enable the realization of Industry 4.0.

– According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), people’s living in Asia are strongly based on technology and it has penetrated all aspects of their daily activities far more deeply than in many other parts of the world. Such penetration will drive the telecom providers to provide higher network connection speeds which in return will encourage the optical transport network market to expand.

– Therefore, the above factors are expected to contribute to the growth of optical transport network market in Asia-Pacific at a fastest growth compared to other regions.

Market Overview:

The optical transport network market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.49% over the forecast period of 2019- 2024. With the advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, there will be a lot of data generated. Hence in return, these will provide a significant growth potential for the optical transport network market.

– Further, the telecommunications industry and service provider networks are rapidly evolving to deal with an explosion of digital traffic driven by multimedia services, mobile applications, social media, VoIP, and cloud computing. Moreover, there is an ever-growing array of bandwidth-hungry applications. Therefore, the explosion of digital traffic will have a positive impact on the optical transport network market.

– In addition to telecommunications, the growing demand for 100Gz system deployment for fast and reliable services and higher bandwidth demand in government organizations as well as in numerous financial companies is expected to encourage the optical transport network market.

– However, on the flip, the initial deployment cost is a major restraint for this market during the forecasted period. Key Manufacturers Like

Ciena Corporation

CISCO Systems Incorporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

Infinera Corporation

Ericsson