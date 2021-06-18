Worldwide Network Automation Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Network Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Network Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

SD – WAN to Gain a Huge Market Share

– The rapid emergence and widespread adoption of mobile technology, cloud computing, big data analytics, and social media by both enterprises and consumers have resulted in shifts in bandwidth, network infrastructure requirements, by which the requirement of SD – WAN is growing.

– SD-WAN solutions help in connecting users and devices from multiple locations directly to the cloud data centers and ensure the connection are optimized and secured.

– As data center traffics are increasing, so with the rise of the cloud in IT and telecom, the cloud is predicated on the idea of on-demand capacity and self-service, which SDN can dynamically deliver based on demand and availability of resources within the data center. This will help in supporting data center traffics.

– Managing traffic to many IP addresses and virtual machines is a very tedious task, but by using SDN, devices can be more easily added to the network, lowering the risk of service interruption. At the same time, SDN better fits the parallel processing and overall design of virtualized networks.

– With these benefits in mind, it makes sense that SDN in the data center is gaining traction and will help in growing the market of network automation.

Asia Pacific to Account for a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The increase in 5G investments in Japan, China, and India, by key players, and the growth in the disposable incomes of the populations in developing countries, is expected to contribute to the automation market demand.

– The interest shown by SMBs in cloud adoption is further fuelling the growth of the market. Increase in demand of data center network is fueling the growth of the market. In India, trends in data centers include virtualization, consolidation, and green computing.

– Siemens opened a factory in Goa, India, to produce network automation components. This factory in is equipped with state-of-the-art production facilities, and also has an infrastructure with lean processes, which will grow the market in the future.

– Asia-Pacific’s manufacturing companies are championing the digitization and integration of their operations, introducing digital products and services, and connecting new technologies across their organizations, at a much faster rate than their peers in the Americas and EMEA. The rapid adoption of network automation solutions across manufacturing sectors is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The global network automation market was valued at USD 8.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.59 billion by 2024, and is projected to register a CAGR of 19.8%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The adoption of network automation solutions have enabled SDN and virtualized network functions (VNF) services to optimize the network and security architecture, by seamlessly integrating cloud and CPE-based solutions easily.

– Data centers are undergoing a significant transition with the growing amount of traffic and cloud infrastructure driven by the strong adoption of cloud computing and advanced applications, by which it drives the growth for the network automation market.

– The emerging applications and business models, coupled with the falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving the adoption of IoT. Consequently, there is also a rise in the number of connected devices which is a key driver in the growth of the market.

