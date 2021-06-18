Worldwide Network Automation Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

“Network Automation Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Network Automation market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
SD – WAN to Gain a Huge Market Share
– The rapid emergence and widespread adoption of mobile technology, cloud computing, big data analytics, and social media by both enterprises and consumers have resulted in shifts in bandwidth, network infrastructure requirements, by which the requirement of SD – WAN is growing.
– SD-WAN solutions help in connecting users and devices from multiple locations directly to the cloud data centers and ensure the connection are optimized and secured.
– As data center traffics are increasing, so with the rise of the cloud in IT and telecom, the cloud is predicated on the idea of on-demand capacity and self-service, which SDN can dynamically deliver based on demand and availability of resources within the data center. This will help in supporting data center traffics.
– Managing traffic to many IP addresses and virtual machines is a very tedious task, but by using SDN, devices can be more easily added to the network, lowering the risk of service interruption. At the same time, SDN better fits the parallel processing and overall design of virtualized networks.
– With these benefits in mind, it makes sense that SDN in the data center is gaining traction and will help in growing the market of network automation.
Asia Pacific to Account for a Significant Market Growth
– Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The increase in 5G investments in Japan, China, and India, by key players, and the growth in the disposable incomes of the populations in developing countries, is expected to contribute to the automation market demand.
– The interest shown by SMBs in cloud adoption is further fuelling the growth of the market. Increase in demand of data center network is fueling the growth of the market. In India, trends in data centers include virtualization, consolidation, and green computing.
– Siemens opened a factory in Goa, India, to produce network automation components. This factory in is equipped with state-of-the-art production facilities, and also has an infrastructure with lean processes, which will grow the market in the future.
– Asia-Pacific’s manufacturing companies are championing the digitization and integration of their operations, introducing digital products and services, and connecting new technologies across their organizations, at a much faster rate than their peers in the Americas and EMEA. The rapid adoption of network automation solutions across manufacturing sectors is expected to contribute positively to the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Network Automation market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Network Automation market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Network Automation market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Network Automation market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Network Automation market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Network Automation ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Network Automation market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Network Automation space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Network Automation market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Network Automation Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Network Automation Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Network Automation market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Network Automation market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Network Automation market trends that influence the global Network Automation market
Detailed TOC of Network Automation Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Centre Network Due to Increasing Traffic
4.3.2 Rising Trend of Connected Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professional Across Industries
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Network Type
5.1.1 Physical
5.1.2 Virtual
5.1.3 Hybrid
5.2 By Solution Type
5.2.1 Network Automation Tools
5.2.2 SD-WAN and Network Virtualization
5.2.3 Intent-based Networking
5.3 By Service Type
5.3.1 Managed
5.3.2 Professional
5.4 By Deployment
5.4.1 Cloud
5.4.2 On-premise
5.4.3 Hybrid
5.5 By End-user Industry
5.5.1 IT and Telecom
5.5.2 Manufacturing
5.5.3 Energy and Utility
5.5.4 Banking and Financial Services
5.5.5 Education
5.5.6 Other End-user Industries
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 Latin America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc
6.1.2 Juniper Networks, Inc.
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
6.1.5 SolarWinds Inc.
6.1.6 Network Automation, Inc.
6.1.7 Micro Focus International plc
6.1.8 NetBrain Technologies, Inc.
6.1.9 Apstra Inc.
6.1.10 Arista Networks Inc.
6.1.11 Extreme Networks Inc.
6.1.12 BMC Software, Inc.
6.1.13 Veriflow Systems, Inc.
6.1.14 VMware, Inc.
6.1.15 Nokia Networks (Nuage Networks)
6.1.16 Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible Inc.)
6.1.17 Forward Networks, Inc.
6.1.18 AppViewX, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
