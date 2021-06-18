Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market 2021: boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecast 2024

“Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Cloud Deployment to Lead the Market Share.
– Cloud platforms are making it easier for brands to enter the market. Cloud-based communication platforms which combine all the back-office systems required to become an MVNO with the services to build exciting customer experiences and aggregated network capacity are changing the game.
– With public cloud spending increasing, MVNO service offerings have built differentiated value propositions around integrated offerings tied to the parent company’s other goods and services, such as gaming or enterprise cloud services.
– With 5G deployments enabling network slicing, MVNOs target specific verticals with solutions that bundle their specific connectivity needs with cloud services
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– According to GSM intelligence report, Asia-Pacific is the most improved region due to significant improvements in scores for infrastructure and content & services. Most improved countries were Myanmar and India.
– As per MVNOS Congress Asia’s survey 2018, the MVNO market in the APAC region has been named the front runner in regards to the growth opportunities for MVNOs
– Of the 710 million people expected to subscribe to mobile services for the first time over the next seven years, half will come from the Asia Pacific region. (The Mobile Economy Report 2019)
– The east-asian market will lead 5G adoption, which is necessary for MVNO to expand.
Detailed TOC of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancement in Cloud and Visualization is Driving the Market Growth
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Mobile Subscribers is Helping the Market to Expand
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Low Profit Margin Might Hinder the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment
5.1.1 Cloud
5.1.2 On-Premise
5.2 By Operational Model
5.2.1 Reseller
5.2.2 Full MVNO
5.3 By Subsciber
5.3.1 Business
5.3.2 Consumer
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Discount
5.4.2 Cellular M2M
5.4.3 Business
5.4.4 Media & Entertainment
5.4.5 Migrant
5.4.6 Retail
5.4.7 Roaming
5.4.8 Telecom
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Columbia
5.5.4.4 Mexico
5.5.4.5 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Lebara Group B.V.
6.1.2 TracFone Wireless Inc.
6.1.3 FRiENDi Mobile
6.1.4 Boost Mobile LLC
6.1.5 Virgin Mobile USA, Inc.
6.1.6 Tesco Mobile Ltd.
6.1.7 Globecomm Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Lycamobile UK Limited
6.1.9 PosteMobile S.p.A.
6.1.10 Drillisch Telecom GmbH
6.1.11 Airvoice Wireless LLC
6.1.12 ASDA Mobile
6.1.13 Giffgaff Ltd
6.1.14 ONO Spain
6.1.15 Truphone GmbH
6.1.16 Voiceworks GmbH
6.1.17 Asahi Net, Inc.
6.1.18 Kajeet, Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
