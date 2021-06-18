June 2021 Report on Global Plastic Pails Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Plastic Pails market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 7032.6 million by 2025, from USD 6141.5 million in 2019.

The Plastic Pails market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Plastic Pails market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Plastic Pails market has been segmented into HDPE, PP, etc.

By Application, Plastic Pails has been segmented into Food and Beverage, Construction, Chemical Industries, Household, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Plastic Pails market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Plastic Pails markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Plastic Pails market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Plastic Pails market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Plastic Pails markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Plastic Pails Market Share Analysis

Plastic Pails competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Plastic Pails sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Plastic Pails sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Plastic Pails are: BWAY, Encore Plastics, Greif, RPC, M&M Industries, Jokey, Hitech, Pro-design, BERRY PLASTIC, Industrial Container Services, Hofmann Plastics, Leaktite, Ruijie Plastics, Parekhplast, CL Smith, Paragon Manufacturing, Priority Plastics, NCI Packaging, Xingguang Industrial, Pro-western, Qianyuan Plastic, Zhonglianbang, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Plastic Pails market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Pails product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plastic Pails, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plastic Pails in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Plastic Pails competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plastic Pails breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Plastic Pails market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Pails sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Pails Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Plastic Pails Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 HDPE

1.2.3 PP

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Plastic Pails Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Chemical Industries

1.3.5 Household

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Plastic Pails Market

1.4.1 Global Plastic Pails Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BWAY

2.1.1 BWAY Details

2.1.2 BWAY Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 BWAY SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 BWAY Product and Services

2.1.5 BWAY Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Encore Plastics

2.2.1 Encore Plastics Details

2.2.2 Encore Plastics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Encore Plastics SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Encore Plastics Product and Services

2.2.5 Encore Plastics Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Greif

2.3.1 Greif Details

2.3.2 Greif Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Greif SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Greif Product and Services

2.3.5 Greif Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 RPC

2.4.1 RPC Details

2.4.2 RPC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 RPC SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 RPC Product and Services

2.4.5 RPC Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 M&M Industries

2.5.1 M&M Industries Details

2.5.2 M&M Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 M&M Industries SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 M&M Industries Product and Services

2.5.5 M&M Industries Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Jokey

2.6.1 Jokey Details

2.6.2 Jokey Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Jokey SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Jokey Product and Services

2.6.5 Jokey Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Hitech

2.7.1 Hitech Details

2.7.2 Hitech Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Hitech SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Hitech Product and Services

2.7.5 Hitech Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Pro-design

2.8.1 Pro-design Details

2.8.2 Pro-design Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Pro-design SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Pro-design Product and Services

2.8.5 Pro-design Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 BERRY PLASTIC

2.9.1 BERRY PLASTIC Details

2.9.2 BERRY PLASTIC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 BERRY PLASTIC SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 BERRY PLASTIC Product and Services

2.9.5 BERRY PLASTIC Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Industrial Container Services

2.10.1 Industrial Container Services Details

2.10.2 Industrial Container Services Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Industrial Container Services SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Industrial Container Services Product and Services

2.10.5 Industrial Container Services Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hofmann Plastics

2.11.1 Hofmann Plastics Details

2.11.2 Hofmann Plastics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Hofmann Plastics SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Hofmann Plastics Product and Services

2.11.5 Hofmann Plastics Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Leaktite

2.12.1 Leaktite Details

2.12.2 Leaktite Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Leaktite SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Leaktite Product and Services

2.12.5 Leaktite Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Ruijie Plastics

2.13.1 Ruijie Plastics Details

2.13.2 Ruijie Plastics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Ruijie Plastics SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Ruijie Plastics Product and Services

2.13.5 Ruijie Plastics Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Parekhplast

2.14.1 Parekhplast Details

2.14.2 Parekhplast Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Parekhplast SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Parekhplast Product and Services

2.14.5 Parekhplast Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 CL Smith

2.15.1 CL Smith Details

2.15.2 CL Smith Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 CL Smith SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 CL Smith Product and Services

2.15.5 CL Smith Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Paragon Manufacturing

2.16.1 Paragon Manufacturing Details

2.16.2 Paragon Manufacturing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Paragon Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Paragon Manufacturing Product and Services

2.16.5 Paragon Manufacturing Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Priority Plastics

2.17.1 Priority Plastics Details

2.17.2 Priority Plastics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Priority Plastics SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Priority Plastics Product and Services

2.17.5 Priority Plastics Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 NCI Packaging

2.18.1 NCI Packaging Details

2.18.2 NCI Packaging Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 NCI Packaging SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 NCI Packaging Product and Services

2.18.5 NCI Packaging Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Xingguang Industrial

2.19.1 Xingguang Industrial Details

2.19.2 Xingguang Industrial Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 Xingguang Industrial SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 Xingguang Industrial Product and Services

2.19.5 Xingguang Industrial Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Pro-western

2.20.1 Pro-western Details

2.20.2 Pro-western Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Pro-western SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Pro-western Product and Services

2.20.5 Pro-western Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Qianyuan Plastic

2.21.1 Qianyuan Plastic Details

2.21.2 Qianyuan Plastic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Qianyuan Plastic SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Qianyuan Plastic Product and Services

2.21.5 Qianyuan Plastic Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Zhonglianbang

2.22.1 Zhonglianbang Details

2.22.2 Zhonglianbang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.22.3 Zhonglianbang SWOT Analysis

2.22.4 Zhonglianbang Product and Services

2.22.5 Zhonglianbang Plastic Pails Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Plastic Pails Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Plastic Pails Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Plastic Pails Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Plastic Pails Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Plastic Pails Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Plastic Pails Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Plastic Pails Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Plastic Pails Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Plastic Pails Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Pails Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Plastic Pails Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Plastic Pails Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Plastic Pails Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Plastic Pails Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Plastic Pails Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

….continued

