June 2021 Report on Global Wearable Adhesives Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Wearable Adhesives market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 498.5 million by 2025, from USD 304.6 million in 2019.

The Wearable Adhesives market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Wearable Adhesives market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Wearable Adhesives market has been segmented into Acrylics Based, Silicone Based, Others, etc.

By Application, Wearable Adhesives has been segmented into Diagnostic Device, Monitoring Device, Drug Delivery Devices, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Wearable Adhesives market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Wearable Adhesives markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Wearable Adhesives market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Wearable Adhesives market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Wearable Adhesives markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Wearable Adhesives Market Share Analysis

Wearable Adhesives competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Wearable Adhesives sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Wearable Adhesives sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Wearable Adhesives are: 3M, Lohmann, H.B. Fuller, DowDuPont, Vancive Medical Technologies, Scapa, Polymer Science, Henkel, Adhesives Research, Elkem Silicones, Adhezion Biomedical, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Wearable Adhesives market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wearable Adhesives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wearable Adhesives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wearable Adhesives in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Wearable Adhesives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wearable Adhesives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Wearable Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wearable Adhesives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wearable Adhesives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Acrylics Based

1.2.3 Silicone Based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Diagnostic Device

1.3.3 Monitoring Device

1.3.4 Drug Delivery Devices

1.4 Overview of Global Wearable Adhesives Market

1.4.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 3M Details

2.1.2 3M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 3M SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 3M Product and Services

2.1.5 3M Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Lohmann

2.2.1 Lohmann Details

2.2.2 Lohmann Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Lohmann SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Lohmann Product and Services

2.2.5 Lohmann Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 H.B. Fuller

2.3.1 H.B. Fuller Details

2.3.2 H.B. Fuller Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 H.B. Fuller SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 H.B. Fuller Product and Services

2.3.5 H.B. Fuller Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DowDuPont

2.4.1 DowDuPont Details

2.4.2 DowDuPont Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 DowDuPont SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DowDuPont Product and Services

2.4.5 DowDuPont Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Vancive Medical Technologies

2.5.1 Vancive Medical Technologies Details

2.5.2 Vancive Medical Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Vancive Medical Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Vancive Medical Technologies Product and Services

2.5.5 Vancive Medical Technologies Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Scapa

2.6.1 Scapa Details

2.6.2 Scapa Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Scapa SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Scapa Product and Services

2.6.5 Scapa Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Polymer Science

2.7.1 Polymer Science Details

2.7.2 Polymer Science Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Polymer Science SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Polymer Science Product and Services

2.7.5 Polymer Science Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Henkel

2.8.1 Henkel Details

2.8.2 Henkel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Henkel SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Henkel Product and Services

2.8.5 Henkel Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Adhesives Research

2.9.1 Adhesives Research Details

2.9.2 Adhesives Research Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Adhesives Research SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Adhesives Research Product and Services

2.9.5 Adhesives Research Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Elkem Silicones

2.10.1 Elkem Silicones Details

2.10.2 Elkem Silicones Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Elkem Silicones SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Elkem Silicones Product and Services

2.10.5 Elkem Silicones Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Adhezion Biomedical

2.11.1 Adhezion Biomedical Details

2.11.2 Adhezion Biomedical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Adhezion Biomedical SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Adhezion Biomedical Product and Services

2.11.5 Adhezion Biomedical Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Wearable Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Wearable Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Wearable Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Wearable Adhesives Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Wearable Adhesives Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Wearable Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Wearable Adhesives Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Wearable Adhesives Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Wearable Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Wearable Adhesives Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Wearable Adhesives by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Wearable Adhesives Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. 3M Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. 3M Wearable Adhesives Major Business

Table 9. 3M Wearable Adhesives Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. 3M SWOT Analysis

Table 11. 3M Wearable Adhesives Product and Services

Table 12. 3M Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 13. Lohmann Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 14. Lohmann Wearable Adhesives Major Business

Table 15. Lohmann Wearable Adhesives Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 16. Lohmann SWOT Analysis

Table 17. Lohmann Wearable Adhesives Product and Services

Table 18. Lohmann Wearable Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

Table 19. H.B. Fuller Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 20. H.B. Fuller Wearable Adhesives Major Business

Table 21. H.B. Fuller Wearable Adhesives Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

….continued

