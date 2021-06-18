Worldwide Medical Imaging Software Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Medical Imaging Software market” and its expanding nature. The Medical Imaging Software market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Medical Imaging Software market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Medical Imaging Software market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Medical Imaging Software Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Medical Imaging Software market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Medical Imaging Software Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Medical Imaging Software market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Medical Imaging Software market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Medical Imaging Software market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Medical Imaging Software market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Medical Imaging Software market players

Key Market Trends:

Mammography Imaging is Expected to Have a Significant Share in the Market Landscape

– According to the WHO, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the largest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are also increasing in nearly every region globally.” Early detection is necessary for saving the life of women.

– The same report also stated that mammography uses low-energy X-rays to identify abnormalities in the breast. It has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality by approximately 20% in high-resource settings.

– New advancements in this field for better service to the client is happening at a faster pace. For instance, in March 2018- Hologic Inc. announced that clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging and intelligent 2-D imaging technology have received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are now available on the 3-Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. The system provided higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists, and a more comfortable mammography experience with low-dose options for patients.

Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

– In Asia-Pacific, China accounts for the largest number of women. According to the demographics of China, the women population in China accounts for approx 49% of the entire population. With such a huge population of women, the medical imaging software market in that region is expected to grow.

– It was also stated by WHO(2018), Breast cancer accounts for over 200 000 deaths per year in Asia-Pacific. So many deaths of women are a major concern. Mammography is a leading method for breast cancer screening in Asian countries. Other popular available methods are MRI and Ultrasound. This region has a huge demand for medical imaging software to grow. An increase in awareness about the different cancers and the growing number of working women in these regions is creating a market. The rise in disposable income will also act as a supplement for the market.

Study objectives of Medical Imaging Software Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Medical Imaging Software market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Imaging Software market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Medical Imaging Software market trends that influence the global Medical Imaging Software market

Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Software Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Application of Computer-Aided Diagnostic Methods

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and High Set-up Cost of the Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Imaging Type

5.1.1 2D Imaging

5.1.2 3D Imaging

5.1.3 4D Imaging

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dental Applications

5.2.2 Orthopaedic Applications

5.2.3 Cardiology Applications

5.2.4 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Applications

5.2.5 Mammography Applications

5.2.6 Urology and Nephrology Applications

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World (ROW)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Healthcare Company (GE)

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.3 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.5 Agfa–Gevaert HealthCare

6.1.6 Novarad Corporation

6.1.7 Carestream Health Inc

6.1.8 Esaote SpA.

6.1.9 MIM Software Inc.

6.1.10 Fujifilm Holding Company

6.1.11 Cerner Corporation

6.1.12 Change Healthcare

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

