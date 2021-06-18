June 2021 Report on Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Coal Tar Pitch market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5321.7 million by 2025, from USD 4601.3 million in 2019.

The Coal Tar Pitch market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Coal Tar Pitch market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Coal Tar Pitch market has been segmented into Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch, Others, etc.

By Application, Coal Tar Pitch has been segmented into Aluminum Industry, Graphite Electrodes, Roofing, Other, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Coal Tar Pitch market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Coal Tar Pitch markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Coal Tar Pitch market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Coal Tar Pitch market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Coal Tar Pitch markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Coal Tar Pitch Market Share Analysis

Coal Tar Pitch competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Coal Tar Pitch sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Coal Tar Pitch sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Coal Tar Pitch are: RuTGERS, Wugang Coking, Coopers Creek, JFE, Shanxi Coking, Koppers Industries, Shandong Gude Chemical, Shanghai Baosteel, Tangent Rail, Jining Carbon, Risun, Lone Star Specialties, Zhongyi, Xinnuolixing, Baoshun, Shandong Weijiao, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Coal Tar Pitch market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coal Tar Pitch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coal Tar Pitch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coal Tar Pitch in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Coal Tar Pitch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Coal Tar Pitch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Coal Tar Pitch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coal Tar Pitch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Coal Tar Pitch Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

1.2.3 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

1.2.4 Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aluminum Industry

1.3.3 Graphite Electrodes

1.3.4 Roofing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Coal Tar Pitch Market

1.4.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 RuTGERS

2.1.1 RuTGERS Details

2.1.2 RuTGERS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 RuTGERS SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 RuTGERS Product and Services

2.1.5 RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Wugang Coking

2.2.1 Wugang Coking Details

2.2.2 Wugang Coking Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Wugang Coking SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Wugang Coking Product and Services

2.2.5 Wugang Coking Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Coopers Creek

2.3.1 Coopers Creek Details

2.3.2 Coopers Creek Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Coopers Creek SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Coopers Creek Product and Services

2.3.5 Coopers Creek Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 JFE

2.4.1 JFE Details

2.4.2 JFE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 JFE SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 JFE Product and Services

2.4.5 JFE Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Shanxi Coking

2.5.1 Shanxi Coking Details

2.5.2 Shanxi Coking Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Shanxi Coking SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Shanxi Coking Product and Services

2.5.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Koppers Industries

2.6.1 Koppers Industries Details

2.6.2 Koppers Industries Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Koppers Industries SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Koppers Industries Product and Services

2.6.5 Koppers Industries Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Shandong Gude Chemical

2.7.1 Shandong Gude Chemical Details

2.7.2 Shandong Gude Chemical Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Shandong Gude Chemical SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Shandong Gude Chemical Product and Services

2.7.5 Shandong Gude Chemical Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Shanghai Baosteel

2.8.1 Shanghai Baosteel Details

2.8.2 Shanghai Baosteel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Shanghai Baosteel SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Shanghai Baosteel Product and Services

2.8.5 Shanghai Baosteel Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Tangent Rail

2.9.1 Tangent Rail Details

2.9.2 Tangent Rail Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Tangent Rail SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Tangent Rail Product and Services

2.9.5 Tangent Rail Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Jining Carbon

2.10.1 Jining Carbon Details

2.10.2 Jining Carbon Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Jining Carbon SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Jining Carbon Product and Services

2.10.5 Jining Carbon Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Risun

2.11.1 Risun Details

2.11.2 Risun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Risun SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Risun Product and Services

2.11.5 Risun Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Lone Star Specialties

2.12.1 Lone Star Specialties Details

2.12.2 Lone Star Specialties Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Lone Star Specialties SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Lone Star Specialties Product and Services

2.12.5 Lone Star Specialties Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Zhongyi

2.13.1 Zhongyi Details

2.13.2 Zhongyi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Zhongyi SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Zhongyi Product and Services

2.13.5 Zhongyi Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Xinnuolixing

2.14.1 Xinnuolixing Details

2.14.2 Xinnuolixing Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Xinnuolixing SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Xinnuolixing Product and Services

2.14.5 Xinnuolixing Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Baoshun

2.15.1 Baoshun Details

2.15.2 Baoshun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Baoshun SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Baoshun Product and Services

2.15.5 Baoshun Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Shandong Weijiao

2.16.1 Shandong Weijiao Details

2.16.2 Shandong Weijiao Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Shandong Weijiao SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Shandong Weijiao Product and Services

2.16.5 Shandong Weijiao Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Coal Tar Pitch Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Coal Tar Pitch Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Coal Tar Pitch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Coal Tar Pitch by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Coal Tar Pitch Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

Table 7. RuTGERS Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table 8. RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Major Business

Table 9. RuTGERS Coal Tar Pitch Total Revenue (USD Million) (2017-2018)

Table 10. RuTGERS SWOT Analysis

….continued

