June 2021 Report on Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Sliding Door Hardware market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Sliding Door Hardware market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Sliding Door Hardware market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Sliding Door Hardware market has been segmented into Wood Sliding Door Hardware, Glass Sliding Door Hardware, Aluminum/Metal Sliding Door Hardware, PVC Sliding Door Hardware, etc.

By Application, Sliding Door Hardware has been segmented into Residential, Commercial, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Sliding Door Hardware market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Sliding Door Hardware markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Sliding Door Hardware market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Sliding Door Hardware market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Sliding Door Hardware markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Sliding Door Hardware Market Share Analysis

Sliding Door Hardware competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Sliding Door Hardware sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Sliding Door Hardware sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Sliding Door Hardware are: P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY), SDS London, Ironmongery Direct, Hafele, Coburn, Dorma, Centor, Eclisse, Hettich, Barrier Components, Portman Doors, Rothley, Brio, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Sliding Door Hardware market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sliding Door Hardware product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sliding Door Hardware, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sliding Door Hardware in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Sliding Door Hardware competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sliding Door Hardware breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Sliding Door Hardware market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sliding Door Hardware sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sliding Door Hardware Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Wood Sliding Door Hardware

1.2.3 Glass Sliding Door Hardware

1.2.4 Aluminum/Metal Sliding Door Hardware

1.2.5 PVC Sliding Door Hardware

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Overview of Global Sliding Door Hardware Market

1.4.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY)

2.1.1 P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY) Details

2.1.2 P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY) Product and Services

2.1.5 P C Henderson (ASSA ABLOY) Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SDS London

2.2.1 SDS London Details

2.2.2 SDS London Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SDS London SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SDS London Product and Services

2.2.5 SDS London Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Ironmongery Direct

2.3.1 Ironmongery Direct Details

2.3.2 Ironmongery Direct Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Ironmongery Direct SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Ironmongery Direct Product and Services

2.3.5 Ironmongery Direct Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Hafele

2.4.1 Hafele Details

2.4.2 Hafele Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Hafele SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Hafele Product and Services

2.4.5 Hafele Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Coburn

2.5.1 Coburn Details

2.5.2 Coburn Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Coburn SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Coburn Product and Services

2.5.5 Coburn Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Dorma

2.6.1 Dorma Details

2.6.2 Dorma Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Dorma SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Dorma Product and Services

2.6.5 Dorma Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Centor

2.7.1 Centor Details

2.7.2 Centor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Centor SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Centor Product and Services

2.7.5 Centor Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Eclisse

2.8.1 Eclisse Details

2.8.2 Eclisse Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Eclisse SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Eclisse Product and Services

2.8.5 Eclisse Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Hettich

2.9.1 Hettich Details

2.9.2 Hettich Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Hettich SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Hettich Product and Services

2.9.5 Hettich Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Barrier Components

2.10.1 Barrier Components Details

2.10.2 Barrier Components Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Barrier Components SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Barrier Components Product and Services

2.10.5 Barrier Components Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Portman Doors

2.11.1 Portman Doors Details

2.11.2 Portman Doors Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Portman Doors SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Portman Doors Product and Services

2.11.5 Portman Doors Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Rothley

2.12.1 Rothley Details

2.12.2 Rothley Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Rothley SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Rothley Product and Services

2.12.5 Rothley Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Brio

2.13.1 Brio Details

2.13.2 Brio Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Brio SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Brio Product and Services

2.13.5 Brio Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sliding Door Hardware Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sliding Door Hardware Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Sliding Door Hardware Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Sliding Door Hardware Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Sliding Door Hardware Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Sliding Door Hardware Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Sliding Door Hardware Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue (USD Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 2. Breakdown of Sliding Door Hardware by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

Table 3. Global Sliding Door Hardware Revenue (USD Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4. Market Opportunities in Next Few Years

Table 5. Market Risks Analysis

Table 6. Market Drivers

….continued

