Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast Analysis Report

What is Nosocomial Pneumonia (NP)?

Nosocomial pneumonia or hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) is defined as pneumonia that occurs 48 h or more after hospital admission and is not incubating at the time of admission. Ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) represents a significant sub-set of HAP occurring in intensive care units (ICUs), which lasts more than 48–72 h after tracheal intubation, and it is thought to affect 10–20% patients receiving mechanical ventilation for more than 48 h.

What are Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Insights?

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, 90–95% of the incident cases of HABP/NP are confirmed with specific bacterial species.

Diagnosed Incident cases of HABP/NP in the 7MM were observed to be 1,239,174 & 337,825 respectively in 2017.

What is Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Outlook?

The current Nosocomial Pneumonia therapeutic landscape in the United States is driven by the approved therapies, namely Avycaz, Vibativ, Zerbaxa, Fetroja (cefiderocol) along with off-label therapies, whereas, in EU-5-countries, the market mainly consists of the approved therapies, namely Avycaz, Vibativ, Zevtera, along with off-label therapies.

In contrast to US and EU-5 countries, the current therapeutic landscape of Nosocomial Pneumoniain Japan is driven by off-label therapies, and there is no approved drug, at present in Japan, for the treatment of HABP/NP.

Another drug approved by the US FDA is Vibativ (telavancin), which is an injectable antibiotic used for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including Nosocomial pneumonia. Telavancin is a lipoglycopeptide antibiotic exerting a concentration-dependent bactericidal activity. It is a semisynthetic derivative of vancomycin with a hydrophobic side chain attached to the vancosamine sugar. The activity of telavancin is due to the novel combined action on the cell wall synthesis and disruption of bacterial cell membrane barrier function.

The US FDA approved Vibativ (telavancin) for the treatment of NP caused by susceptible isolates of S. aureus (methicillin-resistant and MRSA). The company also received sNDA approval by FDA for VIBATIV to expand the product’s label to include data describing the treatment of patients with concurrent S. aureus bacteremia in both of the antibiotic’s currently approved indications in the United States.

A modest increase in Nosocomial Pneumonia market size of currently prescribed therapies has been witnessed from 2017 until the launch of emerging therapies in respective countries, while the Nosocomial Pneumoniamarket share is expected to decline post that for current therapies, owing to the increasing demand for targeted therapies to treat Nosocomial Pneumonia.

How many companies are developing drugs for the Nosocomial Pneumonia treatment?

The future of Nosocomial Pneumoniamanagement is likely to be dominated by the reality of increasing antimicrobial resistance. Resistance spreads for several reasons, wherein overuse of antibiotics and sharing of DNA between organisms are the important drivers. Many new therapies are in the pipeline for the Nosocomial Pneumonia treatment. Most of these may halt or slow the progression of the disease, but there remains a dearth of information to prove whether these can completely reverse the disease. Companies across the globe have shifted their focus to the development of drugs to cure the disease caused by different causative agents.

A few of such companies are Basilea Pharmaceutica, Merck, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Pfizer, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Polyphor, Arsanis, Motif Bio, and others. While a few of the companies mentioned above have either entered or are on the verge of completing the phase III stage of clinical development, yet others have recently initiated the evaluation of their products in the phase II clinical development stage. Companies, with their novel products, which are expected to dominate the therapeutic market include Aztreonam, and avibactam/PF06947387 (Pfizer), Salvecin/AR-301 (Aridis Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Nosocomial Pneumonia

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Nosocomial Pneumonia

4. Nosocomial Pneumonia: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2018

4.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Nosocomial Pneumonia: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2018-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2018-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2018-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2018-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2018-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2018-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2018-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2018-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Treatment and Management

8.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Nosocomial Pneumonia Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

13. Nosocomial Pneumonia: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Nosocomial Pneumonia

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

