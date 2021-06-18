Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast Analysis Report

What is Nosocomial Pneumonia (NP)?
Nosocomial pneumonia or hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) is defined as pneumonia that occurs 48 h or more after hospital admission and is not incubating at the time of admission. Ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) represents a significant sub-set of HAP occurring in intensive care units (ICUs), which lasts more than 48–72 h after tracheal intubation, and it is thought to affect 10–20% patients receiving mechanical ventilation for more than 48 h.
What are Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Insights?
- As per DelveInsight’s analysis, 90–95% of the incident cases of HABP/NP are confirmed with specific bacterial species.
- Diagnosed Incident cases of HABP/NP in the 7MM were observed to be 1,239,174 & 337,825 respectively in 2017.
What is Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Outlook?
The current Nosocomial Pneumonia therapeutic landscape in the United States is driven by the approved therapies, namely Avycaz, Vibativ, Zerbaxa, Fetroja (cefiderocol) along with off-label therapies, whereas, in EU-5-countries, the market mainly consists of the approved therapies, namely Avycaz, Vibativ, Zevtera, along with off-label therapies.
In contrast to US and EU-5 countries, the current therapeutic landscape of Nosocomial Pneumoniain Japan is driven by off-label therapies, and there is no approved drug, at present in Japan, for the treatment of HABP/NP.
Another drug approved by the US FDA is Vibativ (telavancin), which is an injectable antibiotic used for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including Nosocomial pneumonia. Telavancin is a lipoglycopeptide antibiotic exerting a concentration-dependent bactericidal activity. It is a semisynthetic derivative of vancomycin with a hydrophobic side chain attached to the vancosamine sugar. The activity of telavancin is due to the novel combined action on the cell wall synthesis and disruption of bacterial cell membrane barrier function.
The US FDA approved Vibativ (telavancin) for the treatment of NP caused by susceptible isolates of S. aureus (methicillin-resistant and MRSA). The company also received sNDA approval by FDA for VIBATIV to expand the product’s label to include data describing the treatment of patients with concurrent S. aureus bacteremia in both of the antibiotic’s currently approved indications in the United States.
A modest increase in Nosocomial Pneumonia market size of currently prescribed therapies has been witnessed from 2017 until the launch of emerging therapies in respective countries, while the Nosocomial Pneumoniamarket share is expected to decline post that for current therapies, owing to the increasing demand for targeted therapies to treat Nosocomial Pneumonia.
How many companies are developing drugs for the Nosocomial Pneumonia treatment?
The future of Nosocomial Pneumoniamanagement is likely to be dominated by the reality of increasing antimicrobial resistance. Resistance spreads for several reasons, wherein overuse of antibiotics and sharing of DNA between organisms are the important drivers. Many new therapies are in the pipeline for the Nosocomial Pneumonia treatment. Most of these may halt or slow the progression of the disease, but there remains a dearth of information to prove whether these can completely reverse the disease. Companies across the globe have shifted their focus to the development of drugs to cure the disease caused by different causative agents.
A few of such companies are Basilea Pharmaceutica, Merck, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, Pfizer, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Polyphor, Arsanis, Motif Bio, and others. While a few of the companies mentioned above have either entered or are on the verge of completing the phase III stage of clinical development, yet others have recently initiated the evaluation of their products in the phase II clinical development stage. Companies, with their novel products, which are expected to dominate the therapeutic market include Aztreonam, and avibactam/PF06947387 (Pfizer), Salvecin/AR-301 (Aridis Pharmaceuticals), and others.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Nosocomial Pneumonia
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Nosocomial Pneumonia
4. Nosocomial Pneumonia: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2018
4.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Nosocomial Pneumonia: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2018-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2018-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2018-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2018-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2018-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2018-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2018-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2018-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Treatment and Management
8.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Nosocomial Pneumonia Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
List to be continued in report
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
List to be continued in report
13. Nosocomial Pneumonia: Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Nosocomial Pneumonia Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Nosocomial Pneumonia Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Nosocomial Pneumonia
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
https://bisouv.com/