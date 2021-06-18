Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast Analysis Report

What is Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency?

Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC/OTCD) deficiency is a rare X-linked genetic disorder characterized by complete or partial lack of the enzyme ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) and is the only X-linked urea cycle disorder. The disorder that prevents the breakdown and excretion of ammonia; this allows ammonia to rise to toxic levels and affect the central nervous system.

What is the cause of OTC deficiency?

The underlying cause of OTC deficiency is a gene mutation on the X chromosome and over 100 mutations have been found to result in OTCD.

What are the symptoms of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency?

OTC deficiency symptoms includes vomiting, refusal to eat, progressive lethargy, and coma. The severity and age of onset of OTC deficiency vary from person to person, even within the same family. Most commonly, symptoms of OTC deficiency begin in infancy (the early-onset form). An infant with OTC deficiency may be lacking energy (lethargic), be unwilling to eat, and have problems with breathing rate or body temperature.

How is Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency diagnosed?

A diagnosis of OTC deficiency should be considered in any newborn that has an undiagnosed illness characterized by vomiting, progressive lethargy, and irritability. The study of blood plasma and urine is used to differentiate OTC deficiency from other urea cycle disorders. Individuals with OTC deficiency usually have both low levels of citrulline and high glutamine in the blood and high levels of orotic acid in the urine. In rare cases, OTC deficiency may be detected by surgical removal (biopsy) and microscopic examination of tissue samples from the liver, duodenum, and rectum where deficient enzyme activity may be seen. DNA genetic testing is also available to confirm the diagnosis.

How OTC Deficiency is treated?

OTC deficiency treatment includes hydration, arginine, and hemodialysis. Long-term therapy for OTC deficiency combines dietary restrictions and the stimulation of alternative methods of converting and excreting nitrogen from the body (alternative pathways therapy).

What are Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Epidemiology Insights?

OTC deficiency is the most common of the urea cycle disorders (UCD). UCD occur in 1 of 8200 US live births, making these disorders more common in the US than globally.

OTC deficiency occurs more commonly in neonates and early childhood than in adulthood.

OTC deficiency affects males more often than females and is fully expressed in males only.

For more information on Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Market Outlook Report, request report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/ornithine-transcarbamylase-deficiency-otc-deficiency-market

What is Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Market Outlook?

According to DelveInsight, Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2018-2030.

The Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of OTC Deficiency market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

How many companies are developing drugs for the Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency treatment?

The pipeline of Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency possess very few potential key players, such as Arcturus Therapeutics, Ultragenyx and others. The dynamics of OCT deficiency market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency)

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency)

4. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency): Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2018

4.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2018-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2018-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2018-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2018-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2018-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2018-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2018-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2018-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Treatment and Management

8.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

13. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency): Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency) Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC Deficiency)

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

For more information on OCT Deficiency Market Report, request sample pages report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/ornithine-transcarbamylase-deficiency-otc-deficiency-market