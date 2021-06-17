June 2021 Report on Global Automotive Axle Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Automotive Axle market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 30580 million by 2025, from USD 27720 million in 2019.

The Automotive Axle market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Automotive Axle market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Automotive Axle market has been segmented into Front Axle, Rear Axle, etc.

By Application, Automotive Axle has been segmented into Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive Axle market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive Axle markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive Axle market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive Axle market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Automotive Axle markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Axle Market Share Analysis

Automotive Axle competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive Axle sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Automotive Axle sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Automotive Axle are: AAM, Sichuan Jian’an, ZF, Meritor, BENTELER, DANA, Gestamp, HANDE Axle, PRESS KOGYO, KOFCO, Hyundai WIA, IJT Technology Holdings, Shandong Heavy Industry, SAF-HOLLAND, SINOTRUK, Hyundai Dymos, SG Automotive, Magneti Marelli, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Automotive Axle market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Axle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Axle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Axle in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Axle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Axle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Automotive Axle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Axle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Axle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Axle Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Front Axle

1.2.3 Rear Axle

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Axle Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger Cars

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Axle Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Axle Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AAM

2.1.1 AAM Details

2.1.2 AAM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 AAM SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 AAM Product and Services

2.1.5 AAM Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sichuan Jian’an

2.2.1 Sichuan Jian’an Details

2.2.2 Sichuan Jian’an Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Sichuan Jian’an SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sichuan Jian’an Product and Services

2.2.5 Sichuan Jian’an Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ZF

2.3.1 ZF Details

2.3.2 ZF Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 ZF SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ZF Product and Services

2.3.5 ZF Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Meritor

2.4.1 Meritor Details

2.4.2 Meritor Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Meritor SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Meritor Product and Services

2.4.5 Meritor Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 BENTELER

2.5.1 BENTELER Details

2.5.2 BENTELER Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 BENTELER SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 BENTELER Product and Services

2.5.5 BENTELER Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 DANA

2.6.1 DANA Details

2.6.2 DANA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 DANA SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 DANA Product and Services

2.6.5 DANA Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Gestamp

2.7.1 Gestamp Details

2.7.2 Gestamp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Gestamp SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Gestamp Product and Services

2.7.5 Gestamp Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 HANDE Axle

2.8.1 HANDE Axle Details

2.8.2 HANDE Axle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 HANDE Axle SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 HANDE Axle Product and Services

2.8.5 HANDE Axle Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 PRESS KOGYO

2.9.1 PRESS KOGYO Details

2.9.2 PRESS KOGYO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 PRESS KOGYO SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 PRESS KOGYO Product and Services

2.9.5 PRESS KOGYO Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 KOFCO

2.10.1 KOFCO Details

2.10.2 KOFCO Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 KOFCO SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 KOFCO Product and Services

2.10.5 KOFCO Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Hyundai WIA

2.11.1 Hyundai WIA Details

2.11.2 Hyundai WIA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Hyundai WIA SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Hyundai WIA Product and Services

2.11.5 Hyundai WIA Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 IJT Technology Holdings

2.12.1 IJT Technology Holdings Details

2.12.2 IJT Technology Holdings Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 IJT Technology Holdings SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 IJT Technology Holdings Product and Services

2.12.5 IJT Technology Holdings Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Shandong Heavy Industry

2.13.1 Shandong Heavy Industry Details

2.13.2 Shandong Heavy Industry Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Shandong Heavy Industry SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Shandong Heavy Industry Product and Services

2.13.5 Shandong Heavy Industry Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 SAF-HOLLAND

2.14.1 SAF-HOLLAND Details

2.14.2 SAF-HOLLAND Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 SAF-HOLLAND SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 SAF-HOLLAND Product and Services

2.14.5 SAF-HOLLAND Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 SINOTRUK

2.15.1 SINOTRUK Details

2.15.2 SINOTRUK Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 SINOTRUK SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 SINOTRUK Product and Services

2.15.5 SINOTRUK Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Hyundai Dymos

2.16.1 Hyundai Dymos Details

2.16.2 Hyundai Dymos Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Hyundai Dymos SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Hyundai Dymos Product and Services

2.16.5 Hyundai Dymos Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 SG Automotive

2.17.1 SG Automotive Details

2.17.2 SG Automotive Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 SG Automotive SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 SG Automotive Product and Services

2.17.5 SG Automotive Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Magneti Marelli

2.18.1 Magneti Marelli Details

2.18.2 Magneti Marelli Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Magneti Marelli SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Magneti Marelli Product and Services

2.18.5 Magneti Marelli Automotive Axle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Axle Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Axle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Axle Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Axle Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Axle Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Axle Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Axle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Axle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Axle Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Axle Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive Axle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

