June 2021 Report on Global Networking Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Networking Equipment market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 117460 million by 2025, from USD 99700 million in 2019.

The Networking Equipment market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Networking Equipment market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Networking Equipment market has been segmented into Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W, Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W, Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W, Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W, etc.

By Application, Networking Equipment has been segmented into Switches, Routers, WLAN, ADSL, Modem, Hubs, Set-Top Boxes, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Networking Equipment market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Networking Equipment markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Networking Equipment market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Networking Equipment market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Networking Equipment markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Networking Equipment Market Share Analysis

Networking Equipment competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Networking Equipment sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Networking Equipment sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Networking Equipment are: Cisco, NEC, Pace (Arris), HP, TP-Link, Juniper, Netgear, Avaya, Brocade, Arris, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Networking Equipment market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Networking Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Networking Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Networking Equipment in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Networking Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Networking Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Networking Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Networking Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Networking Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Networking Equipment Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W

1.2.3 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W

1.2.4 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W

1.2.5 Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Networking Equipment Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Switches

1.3.3 Routers

1.3.4 WLAN

1.3.5 ADSL

1.3.6 Modem

1.3.7 Hubs

1.3.8 Set-Top Boxes

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Networking Equipment Market

1.4.1 Global Networking Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco

2.1.1 Cisco Details

2.1.2 Cisco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Cisco SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Cisco Product and Services

2.1.5 Cisco Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 NEC

2.2.1 NEC Details

2.2.2 NEC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 NEC SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 NEC Product and Services

2.2.5 NEC Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Pace (Arris)

2.3.1 Pace (Arris) Details

2.3.2 Pace (Arris) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Pace (Arris) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Pace (Arris) Product and Services

2.3.5 Pace (Arris) Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 HP

2.4.1 HP Details

2.4.2 HP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 HP SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 HP Product and Services

2.4.5 HP Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 TP-Link

2.5.1 TP-Link Details

2.5.2 TP-Link Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 TP-Link SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 TP-Link Product and Services

2.5.5 TP-Link Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Juniper

2.6.1 Juniper Details

2.6.2 Juniper Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Juniper SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Juniper Product and Services

2.6.5 Juniper Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Netgear

2.7.1 Netgear Details

2.7.2 Netgear Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Netgear SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Netgear Product and Services

2.7.5 Netgear Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Avaya

2.8.1 Avaya Details

2.8.2 Avaya Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Avaya SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Avaya Product and Services

2.8.5 Avaya Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Brocade

2.9.1 Brocade Details

2.9.2 Brocade Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Brocade SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Brocade Product and Services

2.9.5 Brocade Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Arris

2.10.1 Arris Details

2.10.2 Arris Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Arris SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Arris Product and Services

2.10.5 Arris Networking Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Networking Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Networking Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Networking Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Networking Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Networking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Networking Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Networking Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Networking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Networking Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Networking Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Networking Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Networking Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Networking Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Networking Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

