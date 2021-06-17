Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2021

Resins in Paints and Coatings Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin

Segment by Application

Architectural

Automotive

Packaging

Wood

Other

By Company

BASF SE

Arkema

Allnex

Dow

Hexion

Evonik

Mitsui Chemicals

Lubrizol

DSM

3M

Huntsman Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics

Sinopec Corporation

Atul

Robnor ResinLab

Adhesives Technology Corporation

RBC Industries

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Helios Group

Olin Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Resins in Paints and Coatings

1.2 Resins in Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Natural Resin

1.2.3 Synthetic Resin

1.3 Resins in Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Packaging

1.3.5 Wood

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Resins in Paints and Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Resins in Paints and Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Resins in Paints and Coatings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

