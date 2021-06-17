Global Sillicon Carbide Sales Market Report 2021

The global Sillicon Carbide market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sillicon Carbide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type:

SiC Polymers Types (3C, 4H, and 6H)

IV IV SiC Semiconductor

III V SiC Semiconductor

Segment by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Power

Solar & Wind

Medical and Healthcare

Others

The Sillicon Carbide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Sillicon Carbide market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company:

CREE Incorporated (U.S.)

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (U.S.)

Genesic Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Microchip Technology (U.S.)

Norstel AB (Sweden)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Table of content

1 Sillicon Carbide Market Overview

1.1 Sillicon Carbide Product Scope

1.2 Sillicon Carbide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 SiC Polymers Types (3C, 4H, and 6H)

1.2.3 IV ? IV SiC Semiconductor

1.2.4 III ? V SiC Semiconductor

1.3 Sillicon Carbide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.5 Power

1.3.6 Solar & Wind

1.3.7 Medical and Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Sillicon Carbide Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Sillicon Carbide Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

