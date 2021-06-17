Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Leading Industry Players – Elekta AB (Sweden), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US)

Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & after loaders, and accessories. The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the low cost of accelerators as compared to advanced radiosurgery products, growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment, and the development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators.
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology (Electron IORT, Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning system, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain, Lung Cancer) – Global Forecasts to 2025 The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 66 million by 2025 from USD 48 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include ZEISS Group (Germany), iCAD, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), GMV Innovating Solutions (Spain), Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (US), IntraOp Medical, Inc. (US), Isoray, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Sordina IORT Technologies (Italy), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), SeeDos Ltd. (UK), IsoAid LLC (US), Ariane Medical Systems Ltd. (UK), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Salutaris Medical Devices (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), RaySearch Laboratories (Sweden), REMEDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), among others.