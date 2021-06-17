Oncology Information System Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Leading Industry Players – IBM (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Advanced Data Systems (US), Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc (US)

The oncology information systems market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025 from USD 6.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent players in the oncology information systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Varian Medical Systems, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), Epic Systems Corporation (US), IBM (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Advanced Data Systems (US), Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Accuray Incorporated (US), OPTUM (a part of UnitedHealth Group) (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), MICA Information Systems, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), EndoSoft LLC (US), and RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden), among others.

Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of cancer cases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global oncology information systems market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new oncology information systems is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Oncology Information System Market by Software (Patient Information System, TPS, RIS, PACS, Services), Application (Medical, Radiation, Surgical Oncology), Enduser (Hospitals, Cancer Care Centers, Government Institution, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2025

“In terms of products, Software segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the oncology information systems market is segmented into software, and professional services. Software products include patient information systems, treatment planning systems, and treatment management systems & medical image analysis systems. Significant growth of the orthopedic implants and devices segment is attributed to the ongoing product approval of oncology informatio solutions , increasing agreement between OIS vendors and multinational hospitals for the impementation of oncology information systems , and the increasing availability of these products in major markets. These software allow early recovery of the cancer patients and planned procedure which have led to the growth of this segment.

“In terms application, radiation oncology segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the application, the oncology information systems market is segmented into radiation oncology, medical oncology and surgical oncology. The radiation oncology segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence recurrence of secondary cancer cases , growing number of radiosurgery procedures and increasing customer base for oncology information systems for radiology are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

“Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the oncology information systems market, by the end user” `

On the basis of end-users, the oncology information systems market has been segmented into hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, ablation & cancer care centers, government institutions, and research facilities. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. The inflow of cancer patients is considerably higher in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth. More radiosurgery procedures are conducted in hospitals than in other medical facilities, contributing to the large share of this end-user segment.

“Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population prone to develop cancer. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and cancer care centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for foot and ankle devices.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

Research Coverage

This report studies the oncology information systems market based on product, application, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

