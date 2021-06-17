Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Leading Industry Players – Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel Diagnostics (US)

The global point of care diagnostrics market size is projected to reach USD 50.6 billion by 2025 from USD 29.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Factors such as the technological advancements in point of care devices in the market are propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, rising cases of investments from both private and public sectors boosting the research activities are likely to have affect in the growth of point of care diagnostics market. However, lack of proper alignment of POCs with central lab methods, and lower adoption, due to lack of knowledge regarding the use of PoC products for indicative diseases in many low resource economies are likely to hamper the growth of this market.
Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (Hepatitis C, Influenza), Coagulation), Platform (Microfluidics, Immunoassay), Mode of Purchase (Prescription, OTC), Enduser (Hospital, e-comm, Home Care) – Global Forecast to 2025 The major players operating in the point of care diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel Diagnostics (US), and Chembio Diagnostics (US). Other prominent players operating in this market are EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), and Fluxergy (France).
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=278283