June 2021 Report on Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1528.6 million by 2025, from USD 1222.6 million in 2019.

The Noise-Cancelling Headphones market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Noise-Cancelling Headphones market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Noise-Cancelling Headphones market has been segmented into Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones, etc.

By Application, Noise-Cancelling Headphones has been segmented into Supermarket, Exclusive Shop, Online Sales, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Noise-Cancelling Headphones markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Noise-Cancelling Headphones market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Noise-Cancelling Headphones markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Share Analysis

Noise-Cancelling Headphones competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Noise-Cancelling Headphones sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Noise-Cancelling Headphones sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Noise-Cancelling Headphones are: Bose, Philips, Audio-Technica, Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, Plantronics, AKG, Samsung(Harman Kardon), Logitech UE, Klipsch, Huawei, SYLLABLE, Grandsun, JVC, Monster, 1more, Xiaomi, PHIATON, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Noise-Cancelling Headphones market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.2.3 Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Exclusive Shop

1.3.4 Online Sales

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market

1.4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bose

2.1.1 Bose Details

2.1.2 Bose Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Bose SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Bose Product and Services

2.1.5 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Philips

2.2.1 Philips Details

2.2.2 Philips Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Philips SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Philips Product and Services

2.2.5 Philips Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Audio-Technica

2.3.1 Audio-Technica Details

2.3.2 Audio-Technica Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Audio-Technica SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Audio-Technica Product and Services

2.3.5 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Sony

2.4.1 Sony Details

2.4.2 Sony Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Sony SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Sony Product and Services

2.4.5 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Beats

2.5.1 Beats Details

2.5.2 Beats Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Beats SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Beats Product and Services

2.5.5 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Sennheiser

2.6.1 Sennheiser Details

2.6.2 Sennheiser Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Sennheiser SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Sennheiser Product and Services

2.6.5 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Plantronics

2.7.1 Plantronics Details

2.7.2 Plantronics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Plantronics SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Plantronics Product and Services

2.7.5 Plantronics Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 AKG

2.8.1 AKG Details

2.8.2 AKG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 AKG SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 AKG Product and Services

2.8.5 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Samsung(Harman Kardon)

2.9.1 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Details

2.9.2 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Samsung(Harman Kardon) SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Product and Services

2.9.5 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Logitech UE

2.10.1 Logitech UE Details

2.10.2 Logitech UE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Logitech UE SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Logitech UE Product and Services

2.10.5 Logitech UE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Klipsch

2.11.1 Klipsch Details

2.11.2 Klipsch Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Klipsch SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Klipsch Product and Services

2.11.5 Klipsch Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Huawei

2.12.1 Huawei Details

2.12.2 Huawei Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Huawei SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Huawei Product and Services

2.12.5 Huawei Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 SYLLABLE

2.13.1 SYLLABLE Details

2.13.2 SYLLABLE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 SYLLABLE SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 SYLLABLE Product and Services

2.13.5 SYLLABLE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Grandsun

2.14.1 Grandsun Details

2.14.2 Grandsun Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Grandsun SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Grandsun Product and Services

2.14.5 Grandsun Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 JVC

2.15.1 JVC Details

2.15.2 JVC Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 JVC SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 JVC Product and Services

2.15.5 JVC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Monster

2.16.1 Monster Details

2.16.2 Monster Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Monster SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Monster Product and Services

2.16.5 Monster Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 1more

2.17.1 1more Details

2.17.2 1more Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 1more SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 1more Product and Services

2.17.5 1more Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Xiaomi

2.18.1 Xiaomi Details

2.18.2 Xiaomi Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Xiaomi SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Xiaomi Product and Services

2.18.5 Xiaomi Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 PHIATON

2.19.1 PHIATON Details

2.19.2 PHIATON Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 PHIATON SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 PHIATON Product and Services

2.19.5 PHIATON Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

