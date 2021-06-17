Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Leading Industry Players – iemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Based on product, the nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented into hybrid PET imaging systems, SPECT imaging systems, and planar scintigraphy imaging systems. The SPECT imaging systems segment is further categorized into standalone and hybrid imaging systems. The SPECT imaging systems segment is expected to the largest share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to high adoption of SPECT imaing systems on account of lower cost as compared to hybrid PET imaging systems.

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market by Product (SPECT (Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT), Hybrid PET, & Planar Scintigraphy), Application (Oncology, Cardiology & Neurology) & End-user (Hospitals, Imaging Centers) – Global Forecasts to 2025 The nuclear imaging equipment market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands). were the leading players in the nuclear imaging equipment market.

Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as shift from standalone to hybrid modalities, advances in radiotracers, the increasing focus on personalized medicine, investments through public-private partnerships to modernize diagnostic imaging centers, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments.

Based on application, the nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other applications. The oncology application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer across the globe, initiatives taken by public and private organizations to curb the rising cancer prevalence, and the development of advanced systems and radiotracers for oncology.

Based on end user, the nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, academic & research centers, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the global nuclear imaging equipment market in 2019. This can be attributed to factors such as the need to improve the efficiency of diagnostic imaging procedures and the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals.

Geographically, North America dominated the global nuclear imaging equipment market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising awareness on the benefits of early disease diagnosis, and improvement of healthcare systems in the region.

