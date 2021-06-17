Over the Air Updates Market 2021-2027: SWOT Analysis, Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2027| Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delph Automotive

This report properly guides new entrants as well as established players to make a difference in the global Over the Air Updates market. It is just the right resource for any player looking to plan new strategies.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Over the Air Updates market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Over the Air Updates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Over the Air Updates report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Over the Air Updates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Over the Air Updates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Over the Air Updates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Over the Air Updates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Over the Air Updates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Over the Air Updates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Over the Air Updates Market Research Report: Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Delph Automotive, Blackberry, Harman International, Garmin Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Verizon Communications, Infineon Technologies, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Airbiquity Inc

Global Over the Air Updates Market Segmentation by Product Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA), Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA)

Global Over the Air Updates Market Segmentation by Application: Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Infotainment, Safety & Security, Telematics Control Unit (TCU), User Interface & User Experience, Others

The Over the Air Updates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Over the Air Updates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Over the Air Updates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Over the Air Updates market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Over the Air Updates industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Over the Air Updates market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Over the Air Updates market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Over the Air Updates market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Over the Air Updates

1.1 Over the Air Updates Market Overview

1.1.1 Over the Air Updates Product Scope

1.1.2 Over the Air Updates Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Over the Air Updates Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Over the Air Updates Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Over the Air Updates Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Over the Air Updates Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Over the Air Updates Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Over the Air Updates Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Over the Air Updates Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Over the Air Updates Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Over the Air Updates Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Over the Air Updates Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Over the Air Updates Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Over the Air Updates Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Over the Air Updates Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Over the Air Updates Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Firmware Over-The-Air Technology (FOTA)

2.5 Software Over-The-Air Technology (SOTA) 3 Over the Air Updates Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Over the Air Updates Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Over the Air Updates Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Over the Air Updates Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

3.5 Infotainment

3.6 Safety & Security

3.7 Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

3.8 User Interface & User Experience

3.9 Others 4 Over the Air Updates Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Over the Air Updates Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Over the Air Updates as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Over the Air Updates Market

4.4 Global Top Players Over the Air Updates Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Over the Air Updates Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Over the Air Updates Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Continental AG

5.1.1 Continental AG Profile

5.1.2 Continental AG Main Business

5.1.3 Continental AG Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Continental AG Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Continental AG Recent Developments

5.2 Robert Bosch

5.2.1 Robert Bosch Profile

5.2.2 Robert Bosch Main Business

5.2.3 Robert Bosch Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Robert Bosch Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

5.3 Delph Automotive

5.5.1 Delph Automotive Profile

5.3.2 Delph Automotive Main Business

5.3.3 Delph Automotive Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Delph Automotive Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Blackberry Recent Developments

5.4 Blackberry

5.4.1 Blackberry Profile

5.4.2 Blackberry Main Business

5.4.3 Blackberry Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Blackberry Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Blackberry Recent Developments

5.5 Harman International

5.5.1 Harman International Profile

5.5.2 Harman International Main Business

5.5.3 Harman International Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Harman International Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Harman International Recent Developments

5.6 Garmin Ltd

5.6.1 Garmin Ltd Profile

5.6.2 Garmin Ltd Main Business

5.6.3 Garmin Ltd Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Garmin Ltd Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Garmin Ltd Recent Developments

5.7 NXP Semiconductors

5.7.1 NXP Semiconductors Profile

5.7.2 NXP Semiconductors Main Business

5.7.3 NXP Semiconductors Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 NXP Semiconductors Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Developments

5.8 Verizon Communications

5.8.1 Verizon Communications Profile

5.8.2 Verizon Communications Main Business

5.8.3 Verizon Communications Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Verizon Communications Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Verizon Communications Recent Developments

5.9 Infineon Technologies

5.9.1 Infineon Technologies Profile

5.9.2 Infineon Technologies Main Business

5.9.3 Infineon Technologies Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Infineon Technologies Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

5.10 NVIDIA

5.10.1 NVIDIA Profile

5.10.2 NVIDIA Main Business

5.10.3 NVIDIA Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 NVIDIA Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 NVIDIA Recent Developments

5.11 Qualcomm

5.11.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.11.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.11.3 Qualcomm Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Qualcomm Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.12 Airbiquity Inc

5.12.1 Airbiquity Inc Profile

5.12.2 Airbiquity Inc Main Business

5.12.3 Airbiquity Inc Over the Air Updates Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Airbiquity Inc Over the Air Updates Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Airbiquity Inc Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Over the Air Updates Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Over the Air Updates Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Over the Air Updates Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Over the Air Updates Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Over the Air Updates Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Over the Air Updates Market Dynamics

11.1 Over the Air Updates Industry Trends

11.2 Over the Air Updates Market Drivers

11.3 Over the Air Updates Market Challenges

11.4 Over the Air Updates Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

