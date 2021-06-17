June 2021 Report on Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Artificial Grass Turf market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 3399.9 million by 2025, from USD 2504.3 million in 2019.

The Artificial Grass Turf market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Artificial Grass Turf market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Artificial Grass Turf market has been segmented into Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type, etc.

By Application, Artificial Grass Turf has been segmented into Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Artificial Grass Turf market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Artificial Grass Turf markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Artificial Grass Turf market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Artificial Grass Turf market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Artificial Grass Turf markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Grass Turf Market Share Analysis

Artificial Grass Turf competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Artificial Grass Turf sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Artificial Grass Turf sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Artificial Grass Turf are: Ten Cate, SIS Pitches, CoCreation Grass, Shaw Sports Turf, ACT Global Sports, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), Edel Grass B.V., Domo Sports Grass, Polytan GmbH, Limonta Sport, Condor Grass, Victoria PLC, Unisport-Saltex Oy, Forbex, Nurteks, Juta, GreenVision/Mattex, ForestGrass, Taishan, Mondo S.p.A., etc. Among other players domestic and global, Artificial Grass Turf market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Grass Turf product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Grass Turf, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Grass Turf in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Artificial Grass Turf competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Artificial Grass Turf breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Artificial Grass Turf market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Grass Turf sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Contact Sports

1.3.3 Leisure

1.3.4 Landscaping

1.3.5 Non-contact Sports

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Artificial Grass Turf Market

1.4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ten Cate

2.1.1 Ten Cate Details

2.1.2 Ten Cate Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Ten Cate SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Ten Cate Product and Services

2.1.5 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SIS Pitches

……continued

