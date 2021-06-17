June 2021 Report on Global Metal Casing Market Research Report 2025

Market Overview

The global Metal Casing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 32920 million by 2025, from USD 16080 million in 2019.

The Metal Casing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Metal Casing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Metal Casing market has been segmented into Stamping, Die Casting, Extrusion/ CNC, etc.

By Application, Metal Casing has been segmented into Mobile Phone, Ultrabook, Tablet, Digital Camera, Wearable Device, Movable Power Source, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Metal Casing market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Metal Casing markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Metal Casing market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Metal Casing market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Metal Casing markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Metal Casing Market Share Analysis

Metal Casing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Metal Casing sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Metal Casing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Metal Casing are: Catcher, Everwin Precision, Ju Teng, Foxconn, BYD, Waffer, Victory Precision, Dynacast, Pegatron, Dongguan Janus, Tongda Group, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Metal Casing market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Casing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Casing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Casing in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Metal Casing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Metal Casing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Metal Casing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Casing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Casing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Metal Casing Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Stamping

1.2.3 Die Casting

1.2.4 Extrusion/ CNC

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Metal Casing Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Mobile Phone

1.3.3 Ultrabook

1.3.4 Tablet

1.3.5 Digital Camera

1.3.6 Wearable Device

1.3.7 Movable Power Source

1.4 Overview of Global Metal Casing Market

1.4.1 Global Metal Casing Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Catcher

2.1.1 Catcher Details

2.1.2 Catcher Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Catcher SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Catcher Product and Services

2.1.5 Catcher Metal Casing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Everwin Precision

2.2.1 Everwin Precision Details

2.2.2 Everwin Precision Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Everwin Precision SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Everwin Precision Product and Services

2.2.5 Everwin Precision Metal Casing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Ju Teng

2.3.1 Ju Teng Details

2.3.2 Ju Teng Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Ju Teng SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Ju Teng Product and Services

2.3.5 Ju Teng Metal Casing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Foxconn

……Continuned

