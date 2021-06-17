Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report- Size, Share and Global Trend and Geography Forecast till 2026

ReportsnReports added Latest Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3719641

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a type of interstitial lung disease and is a serious chronic condition that affects the tissue surrounding the air sacs, or alveoli, in the lungs. This condition occurs when the lung tissue becomes thick and stiff for unknown reasons. Over time, breathing becomes difficult due to fibrosis caused by permanent scarring in the lungs (NHLBI, 2019). IPF is associated with a poor prognosis, with a median survival of three to five years (Raghu et al., 2011). There is currently no cure for IPF. However, certain medicines may slow the progression of IPF, which may extend the lifespan and improve the quality of life for people who have the disease (NHLBI, 2019).

Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast. Epidemiologists used sources that confirmed IPF cases through both a biopsy of the lung and high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT). The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases of IPF in the 7MM, segmented by age, sex, severity, and comorbidities.

The following data describes epidemiology of IPF. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of IPF from 28,301 cases in 2019 to 32,997 cases in 2019, at an AGR of 1.66% over the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM will increase from 130,822 cases in 2019 to 153,747 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.75% over the forecast period. The total prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM will increase from 201,698 cases in 2019 to 237,113 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.76% over the forecast period. IPF is more common in men, and the incidence and prevalence of IPF typically increases with advancing age. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases for the 7MM.

Scope of this Report-

– The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of IPF in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of IPF (total and diagnosed) segmented by sex and age (ages ?18 years). The prevalent cases of IPF (total and diagnosed) are also segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe), and comorbidities (pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, sleep apnea, pulmonary embolism, gastro-esophageal reflux disease, and depression). In addition, the model corresponding to this report includes age- and sex-specific mortality for IPF for ages 18 years and older.

– The IPF epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology series will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global IPF market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global IPF market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for IPF therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of IPF population by severity at diagnosis.

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3719641

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for IPF (2019-2029)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF

3.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF

3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of IPF

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

3.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

3.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF

3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF by Severity

3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IPF by Comorbidities

3.5.9 Total Prevalent Cases of IPF

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

4.3 About the Authors

4.3.1 Epidemiologist

4.3.2 Reviewers

4.3.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.3.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

and more…