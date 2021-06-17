June 2021 Report on  Global DevOps Platform Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global DevOps Platform market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 6269.8 million by 2025, from USD 3605.6 million in 2019.

The DevOps Platform market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

DevOps Platform market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, DevOps Platform market has been segmented into DevOps Ready, DevOps Enabled, DevOps Capable, etc.

By Application, DevOps Platform has been segmented into IT, BFSI, Retail, Telecom, Education, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global DevOps Platform market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level DevOps Platform markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global DevOps Platform market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the DevOps Platform market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional DevOps Platform markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and DevOps Platform Market Share Analysis

DevOps Platform competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, DevOps Platform sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the DevOps Platform sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in DevOps Platform are: Puppet Labs, Rackspace, Red Hat (Ansible), Chef, Broadcom, Docker Inc., VersionOne, Saltstack, Atlassian, XebiaLabs, Microsoft, DBmaestro, Cisco, Spirent Communications plc, IBM, CollabNet, Vmware, HP, etc. Among other players domestic and global, DevOps Platform market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents:

1 DevOps Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DevOps Platform

1.2 Classification of DevOps Platform by Type

1.2.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global DevOps Platform Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 DevOps Ready

1.2.4 DevOps Enabled

1.2.5 DevOps Capable

1.3 Global DevOps Platform Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global DevOps Platform Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 IT

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Telecom

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global DevOps Platform Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global DevOps Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of DevOps Platform (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) DevOps Platform Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Puppet Labs

2.1.1 Puppet Labs Details

2.1.2 Puppet Labs Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Puppet Labs SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Puppet Labs Product and Services

2.1.5 Puppet Labs DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Rackspace

2.2.1 Rackspace Details

2.2.2 Rackspace Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Rackspace SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Rackspace Product and Services

2.2.5 Rackspace DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Red Hat (Ansible)

2.3.1 Red Hat (Ansible) Details

2.3.2 Red Hat (Ansible) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Red Hat (Ansible) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Red Hat (Ansible) Product and Services

2.3.5 Red Hat (Ansible) DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Chef

2.4.1 Chef Details

2.4.2 Chef Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Chef SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Chef Product and Services

2.4.5 Chef DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Broadcom

2.5.1 Broadcom Details

2.5.2 Broadcom Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Broadcom SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Broadcom Product and Services

2.5.5 Broadcom DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Docker Inc.

2.6.1 Docker Inc. Details

2.6.2 Docker Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Docker Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Docker Inc. Product and Services

2.6.5 Docker Inc. DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 VersionOne

2.7.1 VersionOne Details

2.7.2 VersionOne Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 VersionOne SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 VersionOne Product and Services

2.7.5 VersionOne DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Saltstack

2.8.1 Saltstack Details

2.8.2 Saltstack Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Saltstack SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Saltstack Product and Services

2.8.5 Saltstack DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Atlassian

2.9.1 Atlassian Details

2.9.2 Atlassian Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Atlassian SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Atlassian Product and Services

2.9.5 Atlassian DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 XebiaLabs

2.10.1 XebiaLabs Details

2.10.2 XebiaLabs Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 XebiaLabs SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 XebiaLabs Product and Services

2.10.5 XebiaLabs DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Microsoft

2.11.1 Microsoft Details

2.11.2 Microsoft Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Microsoft SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Microsoft Product and Services

2.11.5 Microsoft DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 DBmaestro

2.12.1 DBmaestro Details

2.12.2 DBmaestro Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 DBmaestro SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 DBmaestro Product and Services

2.12.5 DBmaestro DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Cisco

2.13.1 Cisco Details

2.13.2 Cisco Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Cisco SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Cisco Product and Services

2.13.5 Cisco DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Spirent Communications plc

2.14.1 Spirent Communications plc Details

2.14.2 Spirent Communications plc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Spirent Communications plc SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Spirent Communications plc Product and Services

2.14.5 Spirent Communications plc DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 IBM

2.15.1 IBM Details

2.15.2 IBM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 IBM Product and Services

2.15.5 IBM DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 CollabNet

2.16.1 CollabNet Details

2.16.2 CollabNet Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 CollabNet SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 CollabNet Product and Services

2.16.5 CollabNet DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Vmware

2.17.1 Vmware Details

2.17.2 Vmware Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Vmware SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Vmware Product and Services

2.17.5 Vmware DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 HP

2.18.1 HP Details

2.18.2 HP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 HP SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 HP Product and Services

2.18.3 HP DevOps Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 DevOps Platform Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 DevOps Platform Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa DevOps Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

