Turkey Thermal Power Market Report- Size, Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Turkey Thermal Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

Turkey Thermal Power Market Report is the latest report, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thermal power market inTurkey.

The report analyzes the power market scenario in Turkey(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Turkey thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this report-

The report analyses Turkey power market and Turkey thermal power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in Turkey and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of Turkey thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this report-

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Turkey thermal power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Thermal Power Dominates Turkeys Power Mix

2.3 Gas power contributes around 58% of the Turkeys thermal installed capacity

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, Turkey, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, Turkey, Overview

4.2 Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, Turkey, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Power Market, Turkey, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.4 Power Market, Turkey, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Power Market, Turkey, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Thermal Power Market, Turkey

5.1 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Overview

5.2 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030

5.3 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Market Size, 2010-2025

5.5 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Coal Power Market, Turkey, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants

5.5.2 Coal Power Market, Turkey, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.5.3 Oil Power Market, Turkey, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.5.4 Gas Power Market, Turkey, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.5.5 Gas Power Market, Turkey, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.6 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.6.2 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Regulatory Scenario, Turkey

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Regulatory Authorities

6.3 Electricity Market Law

6.4 Natural Gas Market Law

6.5 Omnibus Law

6.6 Energy Strategy for the 2015-2019 period

6.7 The Use of Renewable Energy Resources for the Generation of Electrical Energy (Law No. 5346)

6.8 National Climate Change Action Plan

6.9 Intended Nationally Determined Condition (INDC)

6.10 COP24

6.11 Law on Geothermal Sources and Natural Mineral Water

6.12 Renewable Energy Law, 2010

6.13 Feed-in Tariff

6.14 Renewable Energy Auctions

6.15 Electricity Market Licensing Regulation

6.15.1 Amendments to Electricity Market Licensing Regulation

6.16 Climate Investment Funds

6.17 Energy Efficiency Law, 2007 (Law No. 5627)

6.18 Support Scheme for Energy Efficiency in Industry

6.19 Improving Energy Efficiency in Building Sector

6.20 Improving Energy Efficiency in All Sectors

7 Thermal Power Market, Turkey, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Suez-Tractebel SA

7.1.1 Suez-Tractebel SA – Company Overview

7.1.2 Suez-Tractebel SA – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S.

7.2.1 ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S. – Company Overview

7.2.2 ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S. – Major Products and Services

7.2.3 ISKENDERUN ENERJI URETIM VE TICARET A.S. – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS

7.3.1 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Company Overview

7.3.2 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Business Description

7.3.3 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – SWOT Analysis

7.3.4 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Major Products and Services

7.3.5 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: Alarko Holding AS

7.4.1 Alarko Holding AS – Company Overview

7.4.2 Alarko Holding AS – Business Description

7.4.3 Alarko Holding AS – SWOT Analysis

7.4.4 Alarko Holding AS – Major Products and Services

7.4.5 Alarko Holding AS – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: ACWA Power International

7.5.1 ACWA Power International – Company Overview

7.5.2 ACWA Power International – Major Products and Services

7.5.3 ACWA Power International – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer

and more…