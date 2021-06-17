Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Share, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market’s growth.

The latest research report titled ‘Global Healthcare Robotics Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Healthcare Robotics market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Healthcare Robotics market.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Healthcare Robotics industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market.

The leading players in the Healthcare Robotics market include Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.

Healthcare Robotics Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

The Healthcare Robotics industry report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laparoscopy Robotic Systems Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots Emergency response robotic systems Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Rehabilitation Robots Neurosurgical Robotic Systems Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots Surgical Robots Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurosurgery Orthopedic Surgery Cardiology Laparoscopy Pharmacy Applications Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Fixed

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Rehabilitation Centers Hospitals Specialty Centers Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Healthcare Robotics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Healthcare Robotics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Healthcare Robotics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Healthcare Robotics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

