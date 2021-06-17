Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 3,482.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The lithium-ion battery recycling market is witnessing rapid growth in demand as raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese used in the manufacturing of cathode of batteries are limited. In contrast, these materials are witnessing an escalating demand from the end-user verticals, including automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, marine, power, and various other industries.

The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Top Companies Included: Retriev Technologies Inc., Glencore International AG, American Manganese Inc., Sitrasa, Li-Cycle Corporation, Raw Materials Company Inc., Neometals Ltd., Fortum OYJ, Umicore, Lithium Recycling Inc., among others.

The latest report on the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market offers a holistic overview of the growth and other key aspects of the market across various segments and key regions. The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report. According to our analysts, the research methodology of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market is based on both primary and secondary research data sources.

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO) Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive & Transportation Consumer Electronics Marine Power Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Radical Highlights of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Report:

Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies

Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years

Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players

Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market

Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations

