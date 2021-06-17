Probiotics Market Size Potential Growth, Top Countries Shares, Demand and Analysis of Key Players, Research Forecasts to 2027

“Probiotics Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Probiotics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Probiotics Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Probiotics Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Global Probiotics Market Report 2021-2026

TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

DuPont(Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Valio

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Greentech

Bioriginal

Biosearch Life

UAS Laboratories

Synbiotech

Brief Description of Probiotics Market:

Probiotics are live micro-organisms, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products.

In terms of application, Food & Beverage accounted for the largest market with about 82% of the global consumption for probiotics in 2019. Dietary supplements were the second largest application market in 2019, which account for about 10% of global sales.

Asia is the dominate consumption region of probiotics, the consumption in 2019, accounting for about 51% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the consumption market share of about 23%.

The global Probiotics market was valued at USD 1665.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2066.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Probiotics volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Probiotics market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Probiotics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Probiotics market is primarily split into:

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Others

By the end users/application, Probiotics market report covers the following segments:

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements

The key regions covered in the Probiotics market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Probiotics Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Probiotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Probiotics

1.2 Probiotics Segment by Type

1.3 Probiotics Segment by Application

1.4 Global Probiotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Probiotics Industry

1.6 Probiotics Market Trends

2 Global Probiotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Probiotics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Probiotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Probiotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Probiotics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Probiotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Probiotics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Probiotics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Probiotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Probiotics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Probiotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Probiotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Probiotics Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Probiotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Probiotics Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Probiotics Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Probiotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Probiotics Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Probiotics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Probiotics Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Probiotics Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Probiotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Probiotics Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Probiotics Business

7 Probiotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Probiotics Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Probiotics Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Probiotics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Probiotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Probiotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Probiotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Probiotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

