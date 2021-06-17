Global Research report on Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market Size, Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications, Sales, Types and Competitors by 2027

“Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Wärtsilä

Alfa Laval

DowDuPont

Yara

Saacke

Puyier

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment.

Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

The IMO limits SOx emissions by regulating the sulfur content of marine fuels, and it is anticipated that the reductions in the emission control area and global sulfur limits to 0.1% and 0.5%, that will be effective from 1 January 2015 and 1 January 2020 (subject to review in 2018) respectively, will promote increasing use of exhaust gas cleaning systems, such as SOx scrubbers. And the technology barrel is high.

For industry structure analysis, the Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber Industry is concentrate. The top four producers account for about 78.56% of the revenue market. The production of ship exhaust gas scrubber increase from 31 Units in 2011 to 207 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 46.5%.

Europe occupied 94.44% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by USA, which have around 5.56% of the global total industry. Other countries did not have production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 87.50% of the global consumption volume in 2015. USA shared 6.25% of global total.

The global Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber market was valued at USD 2590.1 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 26680 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.1% during 2021-2026.

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Commercial Ships

Industrial Ships

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

