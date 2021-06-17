Global Research report on Wall Socket Market Size Insights: Top Countries analysis, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2027

“Wall Socket Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Wall Socket industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Wall Socket Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Wall Socket Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Simon, S.A.

Panasonic

Leviton

Vimar

Honeywell

Soben

ABB

Honyar

CHNT

DELIXI

BULL

Midea

Feidiao

Opple

A wall socket is a wall-mounted electrical receptacle that provides a point for consumers to plug in various electronic items. Wall outlets provide flexible access to electricity for use with a wide variety of components. Wall sockets make it easier and safer for occupants to power appliances, and are designed to minimize the risk of electrical shock, burns, and other related dangers.

The Major regions to produce wall socket are North America, Europe, China and Japan, which accounting for about 94 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 58.22%).

Wall socket is mainly produced by Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Simon, S.A., Panasonic, Leviton, Vimar and Honeywell. And these companies occupied above 61.60% market share by sale value in 2015.

Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, China and Japan are major consumption regions in wall socket market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 50.28% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

The application of wall socket is residential application, commercial application, industrial application and other applications. Residential application is the major application, which accounts for more than 65% of consumption value. Commercial application is second large consumption filed of industrial plugs and sockets.

Although sales of wall socket brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the wall socket field hastily.

The global Wall Socket market was valued at USD 3647.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 4653.7 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type I

Type L

Type N

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

