Global Niobium Carbide Market Size Trends & Forecast to 2027 Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications, Top Countries Analysis

H.C. Starck

Kennametal

Japan New Metals

ESPI Metals

Jiujiang Tanbre

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group

ZhuZhou GuangYuan

OTIC

Jiujiang Zhongao

Jiangxi King-Tan Tantalum

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material

WHNM

Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre.

Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry.

The global Niobium Carbide market was valued at USD 40 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 55 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Niobium Carbide (99.0%)

Niobium Carbide (99.5%)

Carbide Alloy

Coating Materials

Metallurgical

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

