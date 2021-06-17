June 2021 Report on Global UV Light Disinfection Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global UV Light Disinfection market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1538.3 million by 2025, from USD 1314 million in 2019.

The UV Light Disinfection market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

UV Light Disinfection market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, UV Light Disinfection market has been segmented into Ordinary cathode low pressure mercury UV disinfection, High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection, Ozone UV disinfection, etc.

By Application, UV Light Disinfection has been segmented into Drinking Water and Wastewater, Air and Surface, Food Processing, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global UV Light Disinfection market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level UV Light Disinfection markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global UV Light Disinfection market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the UV Light Disinfection market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional UV Light Disinfection markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and UV Light Disinfection Market Share Analysis

UV Light Disinfection competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, UV Light Disinfection sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the UV Light Disinfection sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in UV Light Disinfection are: Trojan Technologies, Evoqua Water, Halma, Xylem, Calgon Carbon, SUEZ, Lit, Heraeus, Chiyoda Kohan, Oceanpower, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Onyx, etc. Among other players domestic and global, UV Light Disinfection market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe UV Light Disinfection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of UV Light Disinfection, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of UV Light Disinfection in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the UV Light Disinfection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the UV Light Disinfection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, UV Light Disinfection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe UV Light Disinfection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 UV Light Disinfection Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global UV Light Disinfection Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Ordinary cathode low pressure mercury UV disinfection

1.2.3 High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection

1.2.4 Ozone UV disinfection

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global UV Light Disinfection Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Drinking Water and Wastewater

1.3.3 Air and Surface

1.3.4 Food Processing

1.4 Overview of Global UV Light Disinfection Market

1.4.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Trojan Technologies

2.1.1 Trojan Technologies Details

2.1.2 Trojan Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Trojan Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Trojan Technologies Product and Services

2.1.5 Trojan Technologies UV Light Disinfection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Evoqua Water

2.2.1 Evoqua Water Details

2.2.2 Evoqua Water Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Evoqua Water SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Evoqua Water Product and Services

2.2.5 Evoqua Water UV Light Disinfection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Halma

2.3.1 Halma Details

….. continued

