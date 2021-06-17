June 2021 Report on Global Heat Guns Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Market Overview

The global Heat Guns market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1763.4 million by 2025, from USD 1468 million in 2019.

The Heat Guns market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Heat Guns market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Heat Guns market has been segmented into Variable Temperature Heat Gun, Dual Temperature Heat Gun, etc.

By Application, Heat Guns has been segmented into Household, Commercial, Industrial, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Heat Guns market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Heat Guns markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Heat Guns market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Heat Guns market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Heat Guns markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Heat Guns Market Share Analysis

Heat Guns competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Heat Guns sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Heat Guns sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Heat Guns are: Bosch, Dewalt, Steinel, Black & Decker, Milwaukee, Weller, Jensen, Makita, Hitachi, Wagner Spraytech, Kress, Dongcheng Tools, Rupes, Trotec, Devon, Porter-Cable, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Heat Guns market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Heat Guns product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Heat Guns, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Heat Guns in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Heat Guns competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Heat Guns breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Heat Guns market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Heat Guns sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Heat Guns Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Heat Guns Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Variable Temperature Heat Gun

1.2.3 Dual Temperature Heat Gun

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Heat Guns Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Heat Guns Market

1.4.1 Global Heat Guns Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch

2.1.1 Bosch Details

2.1.2 Bosch Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Bosch SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Bosch Product and Services

2.1.5 Bosch Heat Guns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Dewalt

2.2.1 Dewalt Details

2.2.2 Dewalt Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Dewalt SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Dewalt Product and Services

2.2.5 Dewalt Heat Guns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Steinel

2.3.1 Steinel Details

2.3.2 Steinel Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Steinel SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Steinel Product and Services

2.3.5 Steinel Heat Guns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Black & Decker

2.4.1 Black & Decker Details

2.4.2 Black & Decker Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Black & Decker SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Black & Decker Product and Services

2.4.5 Black & Decker Heat Guns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Milwaukee

2.5.1 Milwaukee Details

2.5.2 Milwaukee Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Milwaukee SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Milwaukee Product and Services

2.5.5 Milwaukee Heat Guns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Weller

2.6.1 Weller Details

2.6.2 Weller Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Weller SWOT Analysis

……continued

