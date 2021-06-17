June 2021 Report on Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 86980 million by 2025, from USD 66630 million in 2019.

The Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market has been segmented into Security Systems, Life Safety Systems, Facility Management Systems, Building Energy Management System, etc.

By Application, Intelligent Building Automation Technologies has been segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Intelligent Building Automation Technologies markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Intelligent Building Automation Technologies markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Share Analysis

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Intelligent Building Automation Technologies sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Intelligent Building Automation Technologies are: Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (U.S.), ABB Limited (Switzerland), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), etc. Among other players domestic and global, Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies

1.2 Classification of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Security Systems

1.2.4 Life Safety Systems

1.2.5 Facility Management Systems

1.2.6 Building Energy Management System

1.3 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Intelligent Building Automation Technologies (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland)

2.1.1 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland) Details

2.1.2 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland) Product and Services

2.1.5 Siemens Building Technologies Inc. (Switzerland) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

2.2.1 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Details

2.2.2 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Product and Services

2.2.5 Eaton Corporation (Ireland) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.)

2.3.1 Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.) Details

2.3.2 Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.) Product and Services

2.3.5 Johnson Control Inc. (U.S.) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Schneider Electric (France)

2.4.1 Schneider Electric (France) Details

2.4.2 Schneider Electric (France) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Schneider Electric (France) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Schneider Electric (France) Product and Services

2.4.5 Schneider Electric (France) Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Azbil Corporation (Japan)

2.5.1 Azbil Corporation (Japan) Details

….CONTINUED

