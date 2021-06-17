Head Massager Market Size, Industry Demand, Trends, Regional Segments and Forecast to 2021-2028

Summary: Some of the key players in the head massager market such as Pressotherm Medical Technologies, Breo, Scorpio Infosolutions, OSIM, Pure Therapy, and others.

“Head Massager Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Helmet, Handheld), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce stores, Retail Stores) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028”

The global Head Massager Market Size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increase in the number of working women, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled ” Head Massager Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Helmet, Handheld), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce stores, Retail Stores) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028.“

Consumer goods are intended for everyday consumption. They cover several product portfolios, such as non-food and food categories in order to fulfil the unmet needs. The industry is flourishing rapidly owing to the rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), such as cosmetics, over-the-counter drugs, processed food and beverages, footwear, household cleaning products, toiletries, and pet-care products. Consumer durable goods, on the other hand, require few repeat purchases as they have longer lifespans. Such goods include leisure equipment, kitchen appliances, and electronic goods. For progress and survival, the market is dependent on advertising through various media, as well as retail outlets, namely, online platforms, malls, discount stores, and franchise stores.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Constitute a Call to Action for the Market

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is compelling the key players to rethink their portfolio priorities & to raise their exposure to the growing channels. It will necessitate greater use of mergers and acquisitions, as well as dynamic resource allocation for enhancing their portfolios. The regulatory bodies of several developed and developing nations have implemented stringent lockdown and social distancing measures to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. Therefore, most of the restaurants are on the verge of shutting down permanently.

The grocery volumes surged with pantry loading in the initial phase. Through this period, start-up companies struggled to pivot, while large companies concentrated on top lines and mobilized their supply chains. At present, several consumers are generating a shock to loyalty by changing their primary grocery store. This has opened the door to multiple opportunities for prominent companies to reassert the benefits of scale in the supply chain and to get closer to the consumers. However, this pandemic is persistently boosting consumer demand for reliance and value on digital.

Few of the most significant trends present in this market are:

Shifting Demographics

Altering Tax Regimes

Concerns Regarding Health & Wellness

Concentration & Modernization of Trade

Rising Number of Digital Consumers

Shift of Consumers towards Organic Products

Technology is considered to be a vital factor for the growth of the consumer goods industry. The proportion of sales through e-commerce platforms may reach a tipping point in the forthcoming years. Manufacturers are striving to shift their large consumer bases towards online platforms, thereby enabling them to customize products and conduct transactions on branded websites. Some of the others are making strategic choices on whether to follow suit. P&G, for instance, is running its own commercial website. The demographic changes, on the other hand, would enable manufacturers to discover unique ways for meeting the surging needs of geriatric population. Unilever, for instance, introduced its latest range of hair-care products, skin-care products, and deodorants called Pro-Age. The company’s target audience is female consumers belonging to the age group of 54 and 63 years.

Research Methodology

The report provides in-depth information of consumer goods and their demand by evaluating the consumer buying behavior. It further offers an analytical depiction of the market, along with the most recent trends. Additionally, it consists of future estimations to depict prominent investment pockets. Our team of highly skilled analysts has used the Porter’s five forces analysis to illustrate the potency of the suppliers and buyers in the market. It has also utilized secondary resources, such as journals, press releases, and other similar documents to provide an elaborate analysis of the market. The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding the profitable trends in order to gain a robust foothold. Lastly, it presents data associated with challenges, dynamics, drivers, and hindrances of the market.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is assessed to be the leading market shareholder and is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2020-2027. The booming growth of medical spa has resulted to increase the consumption of the product. For instance, according to the data released by the American Med Spa Association, is stating that the averaged medical spa revenue in the United States is worth USD 1,526,382.

List of Key Players Covered in the Head Massager Market Report:

Pressotherm Medical Technologies

Breo

Scorpio Infosolutions

OSIM

Pure Therapy

Other

