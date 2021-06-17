Face Powder Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, MAC

“

The report titled Global Face Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Face Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Face Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Face Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Face Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Face Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Face Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Face Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Face Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Face Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Face Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Face Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Maybelline, L’Oreal Paris, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Lancome, Estee Lauder, Dior, Chanel, SK-II, Biotherm, HR, Elizabeth Arden, Shiseido, Kiehl’s, Garnier, Ombrelle, YUE SAI, CCB Paris, LA ROCHE-POSAY, ARMANI, Vichy

Market Segmentation by Product: Synthetic

Natural



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women



The Face Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Face Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Face Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Face Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Face Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Face Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Face Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Face Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Face Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Synthetic

1.2.3 Natural

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Face Powder Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Face Powder Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Face Powder Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Face Powder Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Face Powder Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Face Powder Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Face Powder Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Face Powder Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Face Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Face Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Face Powder Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Face Powder Industry Trends

2.5.1 Face Powder Market Trends

2.5.2 Face Powder Market Drivers

2.5.3 Face Powder Market Challenges

2.5.4 Face Powder Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Face Powder Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Face Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Face Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Face Powder Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Face Powder by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Face Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Face Powder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Face Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Face Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Face Powder as of 2020)

3.4 Global Face Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Face Powder Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Face Powder Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Face Powder Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Face Powder Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Face Powder Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Face Powder Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Face Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Face Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Face Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Face Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Face Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Face Powder Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Face Powder Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Face Powder Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Face Powder Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Face Powder Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Face Powder Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Face Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Face Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Face Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Face Powder Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Face Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Face Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Face Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Face Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Face Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Face Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Face Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Face Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Face Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Face Powder Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Face Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Face Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Face Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Face Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Face Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Face Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Face Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Face Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Face Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Face Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Face Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Face Powder Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Face Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Face Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Face Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Face Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Face Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Face Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Face Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Face Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Face Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Face Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Face Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Face Powder Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Face Powder Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Face Powder Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Face Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Face Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Face Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Face Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Face Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Face Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Face Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Face Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Face Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Face Powder Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Face Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Face Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Face Powder Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Maybelline

11.1.1 Maybelline Corporation Information

11.1.2 Maybelline Overview

11.1.3 Maybelline Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Maybelline Face Powder Products and Services

11.1.5 Maybelline Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Maybelline Recent Developments

11.2 L’Oreal Paris

11.2.1 L’Oreal Paris Corporation Information

11.2.2 L’Oreal Paris Overview

11.2.3 L’Oreal Paris Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 L’Oreal Paris Face Powder Products and Services

11.2.5 L’Oreal Paris Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 L’Oreal Paris Recent Developments

11.3 MAC

11.3.1 MAC Corporation Information

11.3.2 MAC Overview

11.3.3 MAC Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 MAC Face Powder Products and Services

11.3.5 MAC Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 MAC Recent Developments

11.4 Bobbi Brown

11.4.1 Bobbi Brown Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bobbi Brown Overview

11.4.3 Bobbi Brown Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bobbi Brown Face Powder Products and Services

11.4.5 Bobbi Brown Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bobbi Brown Recent Developments

11.5 Clinique

11.5.1 Clinique Corporation Information

11.5.2 Clinique Overview

11.5.3 Clinique Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Clinique Face Powder Products and Services

11.5.5 Clinique Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Clinique Recent Developments

11.6 Lancome

11.6.1 Lancome Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lancome Overview

11.6.3 Lancome Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Lancome Face Powder Products and Services

11.6.5 Lancome Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Lancome Recent Developments

11.7 Estee Lauder

11.7.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

11.7.2 Estee Lauder Overview

11.7.3 Estee Lauder Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Estee Lauder Face Powder Products and Services

11.7.5 Estee Lauder Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Estee Lauder Recent Developments

11.8 Dior

11.8.1 Dior Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dior Overview

11.8.3 Dior Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Dior Face Powder Products and Services

11.8.5 Dior Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Dior Recent Developments

11.9 Chanel

11.9.1 Chanel Corporation Information

11.9.2 Chanel Overview

11.9.3 Chanel Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Chanel Face Powder Products and Services

11.9.5 Chanel Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Chanel Recent Developments

11.10 SK-II

11.10.1 SK-II Corporation Information

11.10.2 SK-II Overview

11.10.3 SK-II Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 SK-II Face Powder Products and Services

11.10.5 SK-II Face Powder SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 SK-II Recent Developments

11.11 Biotherm

11.11.1 Biotherm Corporation Information

11.11.2 Biotherm Overview

11.11.3 Biotherm Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Biotherm Face Powder Products and Services

11.11.5 Biotherm Recent Developments

11.12 HR

11.12.1 HR Corporation Information

11.12.2 HR Overview

11.12.3 HR Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 HR Face Powder Products and Services

11.12.5 HR Recent Developments

11.13 Elizabeth Arden

11.13.1 Elizabeth Arden Corporation Information

11.13.2 Elizabeth Arden Overview

11.13.3 Elizabeth Arden Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Elizabeth Arden Face Powder Products and Services

11.13.5 Elizabeth Arden Recent Developments

11.14 Shiseido

11.14.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

11.14.2 Shiseido Overview

11.14.3 Shiseido Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Shiseido Face Powder Products and Services

11.14.5 Shiseido Recent Developments

11.15 Kiehl’s

11.15.1 Kiehl’s Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kiehl’s Overview

11.15.3 Kiehl’s Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Kiehl’s Face Powder Products and Services

11.15.5 Kiehl’s Recent Developments

11.16 Garnier

11.16.1 Garnier Corporation Information

11.16.2 Garnier Overview

11.16.3 Garnier Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Garnier Face Powder Products and Services

11.16.5 Garnier Recent Developments

11.17 Ombrelle

11.17.1 Ombrelle Corporation Information

11.17.2 Ombrelle Overview

11.17.3 Ombrelle Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Ombrelle Face Powder Products and Services

11.17.5 Ombrelle Recent Developments

11.18 YUE SAI

11.18.1 YUE SAI Corporation Information

11.18.2 YUE SAI Overview

11.18.3 YUE SAI Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 YUE SAI Face Powder Products and Services

11.18.5 YUE SAI Recent Developments

11.19 CCB Paris

11.19.1 CCB Paris Corporation Information

11.19.2 CCB Paris Overview

11.19.3 CCB Paris Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 CCB Paris Face Powder Products and Services

11.19.5 CCB Paris Recent Developments

11.20 LA ROCHE-POSAY

11.20.1 LA ROCHE-POSAY Corporation Information

11.20.2 LA ROCHE-POSAY Overview

11.20.3 LA ROCHE-POSAY Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 LA ROCHE-POSAY Face Powder Products and Services

11.20.5 LA ROCHE-POSAY Recent Developments

11.21 ARMANI

11.21.1 ARMANI Corporation Information

11.21.2 ARMANI Overview

11.21.3 ARMANI Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 ARMANI Face Powder Products and Services

11.21.5 ARMANI Recent Developments

11.22 Vichy

11.22.1 Vichy Corporation Information

11.22.2 Vichy Overview

11.22.3 Vichy Face Powder Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Vichy Face Powder Products and Services

11.22.5 Vichy Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Face Powder Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Face Powder Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Face Powder Production Mode & Process

12.4 Face Powder Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Face Powder Sales Channels

12.4.2 Face Powder Distributors

12.5 Face Powder Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”