Aluminum Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021-2027| EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa

Outline of Aluminum Market (2021-2027)

United States June 2021: AlgoroReports adds a new Report is a result of an extensive examination of the Aluminum market patterns. This report covers a comprehensive investigation of the information that influences the Aluminum market regarding the fabricates, providers, market players, and clients. The report likewise incorporates an outline of the innovative applications and methodologies utilized by market pioneers. Aside from information assembled dependent on type, application, and locale, the investigation incorporates custom examination for looking at the complexities of the worldwide Aluminum market.

Top Players in the Aluminum Market EGA, Rusal, Norsk Hydro, Yinhai Aluminum, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Xinfa Group, Alba, Chalco, Hindalco, SNTO, Aluar This report segments the market on the basis of Types

Foundry Alloy Ingots
Aluminum Billets

Foundry Industry

Transportation Industry

Packaging Industry

Electronics Industry

Construction Industry
Foundry Industry
Transportation Industry
Packaging Industry
Electronics Industry
Others

The central participants in the Aluminum market are contemplates, and their methodologies are examined to show up at the cutthroat standpoint, winning development techniques, and extension potential. Further, the competitive landscape of market providers, sellers, various deals channels, and and revenue options. Inputs from industry experts as well as market leaders, are a major consideration factor for this study. Parent market patterns, miniature and macroeconomic elements, government specifications, and customer elements are additionally concentrated in the development of this report.

Segmentation

The report incorporates the different portions the Aluminum market is separated into. This incorporates item classifications, income age openings from these items, and customer drifts that drive the item interest. Topographical division of the market covers North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific area, essentially. The critical focal point of the investigation that structures a reason for the division is to achieve exhaustive and viable bits of knowledge into the Aluminum market.

Research Methodology

The report includes a comprehensive study of the various Aluminum market aspects. The overall research and analysis is derived from primary and secondary researches. The primary sources include interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts, and secondary sources cover reputed paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases. Other research methodologies include the SWOT analysis and use of Porter’s Five Force Model to derive market growth potential.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aluminum Billets

1.2.3 Foundry Alloy Ingots

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Foundry Industry

1.3.4 Transportation Industry

1.3.5 Packaging Industry

1.3.6 Electronics Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Aluminum Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Aluminum Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Asia-Pacific

2.8 India

2.9 South America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Global Aluminum Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Aluminum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Aluminum Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Aluminum Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Aluminum Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Aluminum Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Aluminum Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Aluminum Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Aluminum Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Aluminum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Aluminum Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Aluminum Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Aluminum Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Aluminum Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Aluminum Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Aluminum Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Aluminum Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Aluminum Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Aluminum Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Aluminum Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Aluminum Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Aluminum Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Aluminum Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Aluminum Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Aluminum Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Aluminum Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Aluminum Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Aluminum Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Aluminum Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Aluminum Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Aluminum Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 EGA

12.1.1 EGA Corporation Information

12.1.2 EGA Overview

12.1.3 EGA Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 EGA Aluminum Product Description

12.1.5 EGA Related Developments

12.2 Rusal

12.2.1 Rusal Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rusal Overview

12.2.3 Rusal Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rusal Aluminum Product Description

12.2.5 Rusal Related Developments

12.3 Norsk Hydro

12.3.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information

12.3.2 Norsk Hydro Overview

12.3.3 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Norsk Hydro Aluminum Product Description

12.3.5 Norsk Hydro Related Developments

12.4 Yinhai Aluminum

12.4.1 Yinhai Aluminum Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yinhai Aluminum Overview

12.4.3 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yinhai Aluminum Aluminum Product Description

12.4.5 Yinhai Aluminum Related Developments

12.5 Alcoa

12.5.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alcoa Overview

12.5.3 Alcoa Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alcoa Aluminum Product Description

12.5.5 Alcoa Related Developments

12.6 Rio Tinto

12.6.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rio Tinto Overview

12.6.3 Rio Tinto Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rio Tinto Aluminum Product Description

12.6.5 Rio Tinto Related Developments

12.7 Xinfa Group

12.7.1 Xinfa Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xinfa Group Overview

12.7.3 Xinfa Group Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xinfa Group Aluminum Product Description

12.7.5 Xinfa Group Related Developments

12.8 Alba

12.8.1 Alba Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alba Overview

12.8.3 Alba Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Alba Aluminum Product Description

12.8.5 Alba Related Developments

12.9 Chalco

12.9.1 Chalco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Chalco Overview

12.9.3 Chalco Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Chalco Aluminum Product Description

12.9.5 Chalco Related Developments

12.10 Hindalco

12.10.1 Hindalco Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hindalco Overview

12.10.3 Hindalco Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hindalco Aluminum Product Description

12.10.5 Hindalco Related Developments

12.11 SNTO

12.11.1 SNTO Corporation Information

12.11.2 SNTO Overview

12.11.3 SNTO Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SNTO Aluminum Product Description

12.11.5 SNTO Related Developments

12.12 Aluar

12.12.1 Aluar Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aluar Overview

12.12.3 Aluar Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Aluar Aluminum Product Description

12.12.5 Aluar Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Aluminum Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Aluminum Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Aluminum Production Mode & Process

13.4 Aluminum Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Aluminum Sales Channels

13.4.2 Aluminum Distributors

13.5 Aluminum Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Aluminum Industry Trends

14.2 Aluminum Market Drivers

14.3 Aluminum Market Challenges

14.4 Aluminum Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Aluminum Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

