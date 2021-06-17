Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market 2027 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | Polyonics, Delphon, 3M

“

The report titled Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Polyonics, Delphon, 3M, Aidacom, Shenzhen KHJ Technology, TOPCOD, tesa, Ted Pella

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Side Tape

Double Sides Tape



Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Others



The Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Side Tape

1.2.3 Double Sides Tape

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Electrical

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Industry Trends

2.5.1 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Trends

2.5.2 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Drivers

2.5.3 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Challenges

2.5.4 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Polyonics

11.1.1 Polyonics Corporation Information

11.1.2 Polyonics Overview

11.1.3 Polyonics Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Polyonics Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.1.5 Polyonics Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Polyonics Recent Developments

11.2 Delphon

11.2.1 Delphon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Delphon Overview

11.2.3 Delphon Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Delphon Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.2.5 Delphon Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Delphon Recent Developments

11.3 3M

11.3.1 3M Corporation Information

11.3.2 3M Overview

11.3.3 3M Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 3M Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.3.5 3M Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 3M Recent Developments

11.4 Aidacom

11.4.1 Aidacom Corporation Information

11.4.2 Aidacom Overview

11.4.3 Aidacom Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Aidacom Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.4.5 Aidacom Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Aidacom Recent Developments

11.5 Shenzhen KHJ Technology

11.5.1 Shenzhen KHJ Technology Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shenzhen KHJ Technology Overview

11.5.3 Shenzhen KHJ Technology Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Shenzhen KHJ Technology Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.5.5 Shenzhen KHJ Technology Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Shenzhen KHJ Technology Recent Developments

11.6 TOPCOD

11.6.1 TOPCOD Corporation Information

11.6.2 TOPCOD Overview

11.6.3 TOPCOD Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 TOPCOD Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.6.5 TOPCOD Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 TOPCOD Recent Developments

11.7 tesa

11.7.1 tesa Corporation Information

11.7.2 tesa Overview

11.7.3 tesa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 tesa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.7.5 tesa Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 tesa Recent Developments

11.8 Ted Pella

11.8.1 Ted Pella Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ted Pella Overview

11.8.3 Ted Pella Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Ted Pella Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Products and Services

11.8.5 Ted Pella Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Ted Pella Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Production Mode & Process

12.4 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Sales Channels

12.4.2 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Distributors

12.5 Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) Tape Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”