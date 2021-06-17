Global Anti-fungal Drugs Market 2021: Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Anti-fungal Drugs market” and its expanding nature. The Anti-fungal Drugs market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Anti-fungal Drugs market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Anti-fungal Drugs market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Anti-fungal Drugs market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Anti-fungal Drugs Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Anti-fungal Drugs market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Anti-fungal Drugs Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Anti-fungal Drugs market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Anti-fungal Drugs market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Anti-fungal Drugs market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Anti-fungal Drugs market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Anti-fungal Drugs market players

Key Market Trends:

Azoles Segment under Drug Type Segmentation is expected to be the Fastest Growing Market over the Forecast Period

Anti-fungal drug research is gaining momentum, owing to the development of new antifungal drugs using the azole group. Azoles are synthetic and semi-synthetic compounds, widely used for superficial and invasive fungal infections. The drugs are used to treat thrush, yeast infection, candidiasis, aspergillosis, tinea versicolor, athlete’s foot, jock itch, ringworm, nail fungus, fungal infections, systemic mycosis, and seborrheic dermatitis. The azole anti-fungal group includes two classes, namely the triazoles (fluconazole, itraconazole, voriconazole, posaconazole, and isavuconazole) and the imidazoles (ketoconazole). Triazoles have a broad range of applications in the treatment of superficial and systemic fungal infections. The azole group offers a broad spectrum of activity and improved safety levels. The drugs have fewer adverse effects, less serious drug interactions, and improved absorption and distribution properties. The aforementioned benefits of azoles have contributed toward their dominance over other segments. The azoles are currently the most widely used and studied class of antifungal agents. The drugs are available in different formulations (oral tablet, oral capsule, cream, dandruff shampoo, sterile IV solution, lotion, vaginal cream, and tablet). The advancements and innovations in such potential drugs fuel the competitiveness of the pharmaceutical market. Sales of both the established agents and newly launched anti-fungal agents are significant. The issue with antifungal drug resistance has prompted further investigations of the underlying molecular mechanisms. Increased resistance is being observed amongst the Candida and Aspergillus species, particularly to azoles, which is believed to be driven by the use of azoles in agriculture. Increasing drug resistance is anticipated to provide an opportunity for other drug classes to capture the market.

North America is expected to account for the Largest Market Share in the Global Market

Fungal diseases in the have presented challenges to the healthcare authorities in the country. People across the world, including in the United States, have developed resistance to the available medicines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), resistance to certain types of Candida (which happens to be the most common cause of healthcare-associated bloodstream infections in the United States) has been noticed. Approximately 7% of all the Candida bloodstream isolates tested at CDC are resistant to fluconazole. This observation has remained fairly constant over the last two decades. However, echinocandin resistance has been on the rise. In addition, the incidences of multi-drug resistance have increased in the country. Moreover, thirteen cases of Candida auris (which can cause invasive infections and is resistant to anti-fungal drugs) have been identified in the United States. According to the CDC, out of the thirteen, seven of the cases occurred between May 2013 and August 2016. The immunocompromised, aged population is on the rise in the United States. There were close to 46 million people aged 65 years and above in 2015. The population is expected to double (over 98 million) by 2060. This will represent about 24% of the total population in the country. This population is more susceptible to chronic diseases, such as cancer, thereby compromising the immune system. Thus, the population would be more susceptible to other diseases, like fungal diseases. The increasing incidences of resistance and immunocompromised population have been a major concern for the government. This provides an opportunity for pharmaceutical players in the country to develop novel and more effective drugs for fungal diseases.

Study objectives of Anti-fungal Drugs Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Anti-fungal Drugs market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Anti-fungal Drugs market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Anti-fungal Drugs market trends that influence the global Anti-fungal Drugs market

Detailed TOC of Anti-fungal Drugs Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Awareness about the Myriad Fungal Infections

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Antifungal Drugs as Over-The-Counter (OTC)

4.2.3 Rising Consumption of Anti-fungal Drugs in Developing Regions for a Variety of Medical Conditions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Medical Conditions

4.3.2 Increasing Resistance to Antifungal Drugs

4.3.3 Side Effects of Antifungal Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Echinocandins

5.1.2 Azoles

5.1.3 Polyenes

5.1.4 Allylamines

5.1.5 Other Drug Type

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 Aspergillosis

5.2.2 Dermatophytosis

5.2.3 Candidiasis

5.2.4 Other Indications

5.3 By Dosage Forms

5.3.1 Powder

5.3.2 Ointments

5.3.3 Tablets

5.3.4 Other Dosage Forms

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Astellas Pharma, Inc.

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

6.1.5 Glenmark

6.1.6 Kramer Laboratories

6.1.7 Merck & Co., Inc.

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 SCYNEXIS, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

